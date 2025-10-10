A House of Dynamite: Full list of cast and characters explored

Kathryn Bigelow returned to feature filmmaking after an eight-year hiatus with the apocalyptic political thriller, A House of Dynamite. Written by former NBC News president Noah Oppenheim, the film centers on a terrifyingly timely scenario: the U.S. government's scrambled response to a single, unidentified nuclear missile launched toward the American mainland, specifically inbound for Chicago.

The plot, which is structured in three segments that rewind to cover the same high-stakes 18-minute window from different perspectives, explores the chaos and devastating protocols in the White House Situation Room and various military command centers. A House of Dynamite was released on October 10, 2025, after its world premiere at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 2, 2025.

A House of Dynamite features an ensemble cast, led by Idris Elba as the President of the United States and Rebecca Ferguson as Captain Olivia Walker, a senior officer in the Situation Room. The cast also includes Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, and Moses Ingram, among others.

The main cast of A House of Dynamite

A still from the film (Image via Netflix)

The following are the main cast members in A House of Dynamite:

Idris Elba as POTUS : The English actor features as the President of the United States in the film.

: The English actor features as the President of the United States in the film. Rebecca Ferguson features as Captain Olivia Walker, who is a senior officer in the White House Situation Room.

features as Captain Olivia Walker, who is a senior officer in the White House Situation Room. Gabriel Basso features as Deputy National Security Advisor Jake Baerington in the film.

features as Deputy National Security Advisor Jake Baerington in the film. Jared Harris features as the Secretary of Defense Reid Baker in the film.

features as the Secretary of Defense Reid Baker in the film. Tracy Letts features as General Anthony Brody, a senior military officer at the United States Strategic Command (STRATCOM), in the film.

features as General Anthony Brody, a senior military officer at the United States Strategic Command (STRATCOM), in the film. Anthony Ramos features as Major Daniel Gonzalez in the film. He plays the commander of a military base responsible for detecting threats.

features as Major Daniel Gonzalez in the film. He plays the commander of a military base responsible for detecting threats. Moses Ingram features as Cathy Rogers, one of the FEMA officials.

features as Cathy Rogers, one of the FEMA officials. Jonah Hauer-King features as Lieutenant Commander Robert Reeves, a retaliatory strategy advisor.

features as Lieutenant Commander Robert Reeves, a retaliatory strategy advisor. Greta Lee features as Ana Park, the NSA's North Korea expert.

features as Ana Park, the NSA's North Korea expert. Jason Clarke features as Admiral Mark Miller, the senior official in the Situation Room, in the film.

Other cast featured in A House of Dynamite

Listed below are all the other featured cast and characters in A House of Dynamite:

Malachi Beasley as SCPO William Davis

Brian Tee as SAIC Ken Cho

Brittany O'Grady as Lily Baerington

Gbenga Akinnagbe as Major General Steven Kyle

Willa Fitzgerald as Abby Jansing

Renée Elise Goldsberry as The First Lady

Kyle Allen as Captain Jon Zimmer

Kaitlyn Dever as Caroline Baker

Neal Bledsoe as Ben Walker

Nicholas Monterosso as Liam Walker

Chance Kelly as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs

Enid Graham as NORTHCOM Commander

J.W. Cortes as INDOPACOM Commander

Brandon James Ellis as USFK Commander

Samuel H. Levine as NSA Duty Officer

De'Laney Ortiz as Army Duty Officer

Catherine Missal as CIA Duty Officer

Yadira Guevara-Prip as NGA Duty Officer

Ayana Anise as Navy Duty Officer

Brett Tomberlin as State Department Duty Officer

Gail Quintos as FBI Duty Officer

Riya Ray as DIA Duty Officer

Izabel Mar as Air Force Duty Officer

Joe Rizzo as CBP Duty Officer

Caleb Eberhardt as Colonel Greg Marshall

Dean Neistat as Maintenance Tech

Sam Vartholomeos as Captain Will Kagan

Francesca Carpanini as Staff Sergeant Ali Jones

Abubakr Ali as Lieutenant Dan Buck

Aminah Nieves as Sergeant Mary Nolan

Daniel L. Karbler as STRATCOM Chief of Staff

Philip Lenz as STRATCOM Strike Advisor

Timothy Brester as STRATCOM Mission Director 'Whisper Mic'

Ben Chase as STRATCOM J2 Intelligence Director

Renrick Palmer as STRATCOM Deputy J3 Operations

Patrick Feeney as STRATCOM J5 Plans Director

Bryan Harlow as STRATCOM Senior Enlisted Leader

Shane R Duffy as STRATCOM Deputy Commander

Vincent Hickman as STRATCOM Political Advisor

Kevin O'Connor as STRATCOM Aide de Camp

Evan Rubin as Isabel

Gary Wilmes as FEMA Operations Director Mike Brown

Emily Chastain as FEMA Staffer #1

Jack Cherry as FEMA Staffer #2

Maria Jung as FEMA Staffer #3

Sara Rettig as FEMA Staffer #4

Ezrah Lin asAidan Park

Kemo Coleman as CID Officer

Andrei Kouznetsov as Russian Foreign Minister

Alexander Sokovikov as Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

Leonid Citer as Russian General #1

Nikolai Tsankov as Russian General #2

Spencer House as Lieutenant Colonel Mark Belcher

John Zdrojeski as Major Dan Stevens

Samantha Soule as Lindsay Watts

Quincy Dunn-Baker as Bruce Blair

Jared Reinfeldt as Caroline's Boyfriend

Sara Hogrefe as White House Staffer

William Jousset as Uniformed USS Agent

Lynn Adrianna Freedman as Betty

Holly Cinnamon as Deputy Press Secretary

Pedro Hector Mojica as Secret Service CAT Officer

Edmond Cofie as Briefing Room Reporter #1

Katya Collazo as Briefing Room Reporter #2

Zsuzska Beswick as Sports Stadium Reporter #1

Paul Robert Williams III as Sports Stadium Reporter #2

Michelle McMahon as Sports Stadium Reporter #3

Tai Bennett as Chef Winston

Greg Schweers as Senator Martin Clancy

Jordan Dean as Admiral Miller Secret Service Agent #1

Airon Armstrong as Admiral Miller Secret Service Agent #2

Eli Kollman as Golf Caddy

Maura Kirzon Malone as Doctor Office Receptionist

CJ Williams as Submarine Captain

Aleksander Krutainis as Submarine Executive Officer

Ky Fehlbaum as Submarine Weapons Officer

Joe Klaunberg as Jake Secret Service Agent #1

Christopher R. Anderson as Jake Secret Service Agent #2

Lea Zawada as White House Aide

Alan Aisenberg as White House Staffer #1

Ian Duff as White House Staffer #2

Thom Niemann as White House Staffer #3

Angel Reese as WNBA Star

LuMarcus Certain as Fort Greely Military Personnel

Jewel Rouge as Fort Greely Sergeant

Joshua Hurley-Curran as Fort Greely Guard

Joanne Goodhart as Female News Anchor

Jonathan Boynton-Lee as First Lady Secret Service Agent #1

Rampepe Mohohlo as First Lady Secret Service Agent #2

Mwajuma Belle as Female Ranger

Ines De La Cuetara as Reporter

George Kinyanjui as Sound News Crew Member

Luke Gent as Camera News Crew Member

Stevie Place as Girl in Car Window

Jed Goff as Joint Base Andrews Secret Service Agent

Brian D. Coats as POTUS Off Camera Voice

A House of Dynamite will be streaming on Netflix starting October 24, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

