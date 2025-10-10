A House of Dynamite: Full list of cast and characters explored

  • home icon
By Suchita Patnaha
Modified Oct 10, 2025 09:07 GMT
A House of Dynamite (Image via Netflix)
Kathryn Bigelow returned to feature filmmaking after an eight-year hiatus with the apocalyptic political thriller, A House of Dynamite. Written by former NBC News president Noah Oppenheim, the film centers on a terrifyingly timely scenario: the U.S. government's scrambled response to a single, unidentified nuclear missile launched toward the American mainland, specifically inbound for Chicago.

The plot, which is structured in three segments that rewind to cover the same high-stakes 18-minute window from different perspectives, explores the chaos and devastating protocols in the White House Situation Room and various military command centers. A House of Dynamite was released on October 10, 2025, after its world premiere at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 2, 2025.

A House of Dynamite features an ensemble cast, led by Idris Elba as the President of the United States and Rebecca Ferguson as Captain Olivia Walker, a senior officer in the Situation Room. The cast also includes Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, and Moses Ingram, among others.

The main cast of A House of Dynamite

A still from the film (Image via Netflix)
The following are the main cast members in A House of Dynamite:

  • Idris Elba as POTUS: The English actor features as the President of the United States in the film.
  • Rebecca Ferguson features as Captain Olivia Walker, who is a senior officer in the White House Situation Room.
  • Gabriel Basso features as Deputy National Security Advisor Jake Baerington in the film.
  • Jared Harris features as the Secretary of Defense Reid Baker in the film.
  • Tracy Letts features as General Anthony Brody, a senior military officer at the United States Strategic Command (STRATCOM), in the film.
  • Anthony Ramos features as Major Daniel Gonzalez in the film. He plays the commander of a military base responsible for detecting threats.
  • Moses Ingram features as Cathy Rogers, one of the FEMA officials.
  • Jonah Hauer-King features as Lieutenant Commander Robert Reeves, a retaliatory strategy advisor.
  • Greta Lee features as Ana Park, the NSA's North Korea expert.
  • Jason Clarke features as Admiral Mark Miller, the senior official in the Situation Room, in the film.
Other cast featured in A House of Dynamite

Listed below are all the other featured cast and characters in A House of Dynamite:

  • Malachi Beasley as SCPO William Davis
  • Brian Tee as SAIC Ken Cho
  • Brittany O'Grady as Lily Baerington
  • Gbenga Akinnagbe as Major General Steven Kyle
  • Willa Fitzgerald as Abby Jansing
  • Renée Elise Goldsberry as The First Lady
  • Kyle Allen as Captain Jon Zimmer
  • Kaitlyn Dever as Caroline Baker
  • Neal Bledsoe as Ben Walker
  • Nicholas Monterosso as Liam Walker
  • Chance Kelly as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs
  • Enid Graham as NORTHCOM Commander
  • J.W. Cortes as INDOPACOM Commander
  • Brandon James Ellis as USFK Commander
  • Samuel H. Levine as NSA Duty Officer
  • De'Laney Ortiz as Army Duty Officer
  • Catherine Missal as CIA Duty Officer
  • Yadira Guevara-Prip as NGA Duty Officer
  • Ayana Anise as Navy Duty Officer
  • Brett Tomberlin as State Department Duty Officer
  • Gail Quintos as FBI Duty Officer
  • Riya Ray as DIA Duty Officer
  • Izabel Mar as Air Force Duty Officer
  • Joe Rizzo as CBP Duty Officer
  • Caleb Eberhardt as Colonel Greg Marshall
  • Dean Neistat as Maintenance Tech
  • Sam Vartholomeos as Captain Will Kagan
  • Francesca Carpanini as Staff Sergeant Ali Jones
  • Abubakr Ali as Lieutenant Dan Buck
  • Aminah Nieves as Sergeant Mary Nolan
  • Daniel L. Karbler as STRATCOM Chief of Staff
  • Philip Lenz as STRATCOM Strike Advisor
  • Timothy Brester as STRATCOM Mission Director 'Whisper Mic'
  • Ben Chase as STRATCOM J2 Intelligence Director
  • Renrick Palmer as STRATCOM Deputy J3 Operations
  • Patrick Feeney as STRATCOM J5 Plans Director
  • Bryan Harlow as STRATCOM Senior Enlisted Leader
  • Shane R Duffy as STRATCOM Deputy Commander
  • Vincent Hickman as STRATCOM Political Advisor
  • Kevin O'Connor as STRATCOM Aide de Camp
  • Evan Rubin as Isabel
  • Gary Wilmes as FEMA Operations Director Mike Brown
  • Emily Chastain as FEMA Staffer #1
  • Jack Cherry as FEMA Staffer #2
  • Maria Jung as FEMA Staffer #3
  • Sara Rettig as FEMA Staffer #4
  • Ezrah Lin asAidan Park
  • Kemo Coleman as CID Officer
  • Andrei Kouznetsov as Russian Foreign Minister
  • Alexander Sokovikov as Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
  • Leonid Citer as Russian General #1
  • Nikolai Tsankov as Russian General #2
  • Spencer House as Lieutenant Colonel Mark Belcher
  • John Zdrojeski as Major Dan Stevens
  • Samantha Soule as Lindsay Watts
  • Quincy Dunn-Baker as Bruce Blair
  • Jared Reinfeldt as Caroline's Boyfriend
  • Sara Hogrefe as White House Staffer
  • William Jousset as Uniformed USS Agent
  • Lynn Adrianna Freedman as Betty
  • Holly Cinnamon as Deputy Press Secretary
  • Pedro Hector Mojica as Secret Service CAT Officer
  • Edmond Cofie as Briefing Room Reporter #1
  • Katya Collazo as Briefing Room Reporter #2
  • Zsuzska Beswick as Sports Stadium Reporter #1
  • Paul Robert Williams III as Sports Stadium Reporter #2
  • Michelle McMahon as Sports Stadium Reporter #3
  • Tai Bennett as Chef Winston
  • Greg Schweers as Senator Martin Clancy
  • Jordan Dean as Admiral Miller Secret Service Agent #1
  • Airon Armstrong as Admiral Miller Secret Service Agent #2
  • Eli Kollman as Golf Caddy
  • Maura Kirzon Malone as Doctor Office Receptionist
  • CJ Williams as Submarine Captain
  • Aleksander Krutainis as Submarine Executive Officer
  • Ky Fehlbaum as Submarine Weapons Officer
  • Joe Klaunberg as Jake Secret Service Agent #1
  • Christopher R. Anderson as Jake Secret Service Agent #2
  • Lea Zawada as White House Aide
  • Alan Aisenberg as White House Staffer #1
  • Ian Duff as White House Staffer #2
  • Thom Niemann as White House Staffer #3
  • Angel Reese as WNBA Star
  • LuMarcus Certain as Fort Greely Military Personnel
  • Jewel Rouge as Fort Greely Sergeant
  • Joshua Hurley-Curran as Fort Greely Guard
  • Joanne Goodhart as Female News Anchor
  • Jonathan Boynton-Lee as First Lady Secret Service Agent #1
  • Rampepe Mohohlo as First Lady Secret Service Agent #2
  • Mwajuma Belle as Female Ranger
  • Ines De La Cuetara as Reporter
  • George Kinyanjui as Sound News Crew Member
  • Luke Gent as Camera News Crew Member
  • Stevie Place as Girl in Car Window
  • Jed Goff as Joint Base Andrews Secret Service Agent
  • Brian D. Coats as POTUS Off Camera Voice
A House of Dynamite will be streaming on Netflix starting October 24, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

Suchita Patnaha

Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda | Artist

Edited by Suchita Patnaha
