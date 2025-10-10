A House of Dynamite: Full list of cast and characters explored

Kathryn Bigelow returned to feature filmmaking after an eight-year hiatus with the apocalyptic political thriller, A House of Dynamite. Written by former NBC News president Noah Oppenheim, the film centers on a terrifyingly timely scenario: the U.S. government's scrambled response to a single, unidentified nuclear missile launched toward the American mainland, specifically inbound for Chicago.
The plot, which is structured in three segments that rewind to cover the same high-stakes 18-minute window from different perspectives, explores the chaos and devastating protocols in the White House Situation Room and various military command centers. A House of Dynamite was released on October 10, 2025, after its world premiere at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 2, 2025.
A House of Dynamite features an ensemble cast, led by Idris Elba as the President of the United States and Rebecca Ferguson as Captain Olivia Walker, a senior officer in the Situation Room. The cast also includes Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, and Moses Ingram, among others.
The main cast of A House of Dynamite
The following are the main cast members in A House of Dynamite:
- Idris Elba as POTUS: The English actor features as the President of the United States in the film.
- Rebecca Ferguson features as Captain Olivia Walker, who is a senior officer in the White House Situation Room.
- Gabriel Basso features as Deputy National Security Advisor Jake Baerington in the film.
- Jared Harris features as the Secretary of Defense Reid Baker in the film.
- Tracy Letts features as General Anthony Brody, a senior military officer at the United States Strategic Command (STRATCOM), in the film.
- Anthony Ramos features as Major Daniel Gonzalez in the film. He plays the commander of a military base responsible for detecting threats.
- Moses Ingram features as Cathy Rogers, one of the FEMA officials.
- Jonah Hauer-King features as Lieutenant Commander Robert Reeves, a retaliatory strategy advisor.
- Greta Lee features as Ana Park, the NSA's North Korea expert.
- Jason Clarke features as Admiral Mark Miller, the senior official in the Situation Room, in the film.
Other cast featured in A House of Dynamite
Listed below are all the other featured cast and characters in A House of Dynamite:
A House of Dynamite will be streaming on Netflix starting October 24, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.