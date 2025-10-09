Caramelo (2025): Full list of cast and characters explored

Released on October 8, 2025, Caramelo is a Brazilian comedy drama film that centres on Pedro, a determined and ambitious chef focused on achieving his dream of leading a prestigious restaurant, however, his meticulously planned life is thrown into immediate chaos after he receives a devastating medical diagnosis, a cerebral glioma (brain tumour), which shatters his professional and personal future.
The plot revolves around Pedro's emotional crisis and journey toward healing, which is catalyzed by the unexpected arrival of Amendoim, the charismatic, caramel-colored stray dog he names Caramelo. This unlikely, transformative bond helps Pedro look beyond his illness and ambition, forcing him to find meaning and inspiration in the present moment.
Caramelo cast includes Rafael Vitti as Pedro, the ambitious chef, and the dog Amendoim as Caramelo, Pedro’s devoted emotional savior. Supporting roles are played by Arianne Botelho and Kelzy Ecard, with a notable special appearance from celebrity chef Paola Carosella.
Who plays the main character in Netflix's Caramelo?
Rafael Vitti, a Brazilian actor, musician and poet, plays Pedro, the main character in Caramelo. Vitti powerfully portrays Pedro’s journey from existential crisis to profound emotional growth, with the dog Caramelo serving as his lifeline. Rafael Alencar Vitti, born in 1995 in Rio de Janeiro, is a prominent figure in Brazilian entertainment, continuing his family's legacy as both his parents, João Vitti and Valéria Alencar, are respected actors.
Vitti earned widespread recognition in 2014 after landing the lead role of Pedro Ramos in the immensely popular 22nd season of the teen telenovela Malhação. He subsequently established himself as a major television star with leading roles in numerous high-profile Globo productions, including Rock Story, Verão 90, and Além da Ilusão. His starring role in Caramelo is a significant step in his career, cementing his appeal to a global audience.
Who is the dog in Netflix's Caramelo?
The dog in the film is named Amendoim, who portrays the caramel-colored stray that Pedro eventually names Caramelo. Caramelo's life begins as a struggle on the streets of Brazil, where he is shown as a resilient mutt whose focus is simply on finding food and surviving. He is central to Pedro's redemption, living a long, happy life as a devoted friend until he peacefully passes away at the elderly age of fifteen on the beach.
Their connection begins after Pedro shows him kindness, and the dog instinctively senses the chef's brain tumor when he continually licks his head, prompting the medical diagnosis. After his adoption, Caramelo becomes Pedro's emotional anchor and savior, notably rushing to get help after Pedro collapses from the illness near the end of the film.
Supporting cast and characters in Netflix's Caramelo
Following are the supporting cast and characters in the film:
- Diego Freitas as Garçom
- Ademara as Paula
- Carolina Ferraz as Martha
- Cristina Pereira as Dona Zélia
- Arianne Botelho as Camila
- Paola Carosella as Laura
- Olivia Araújo
- Noemia Oliveira as Luciana
- Roger Gobeth as Ivan
- Wes Machado as Funcionário Restaurante Beira de Estrada
- Kelzy Ecard as Neide
- Bruno Vinícius as Léo
Caramelo is streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates.