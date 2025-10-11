The Woman in Cabin 10 ending explained: the shocking body double twist, who lives, and who dies

Simon Stone's The Woman in Cabin 10 centers on journalist Laura "Lo" Blacklock (Keira Knightley), who is invited aboard a superyacht to cover a luxury charity cruise. Her world is thrown into paranoia when she witnesses a woman being thrown overboard from the neighboring Cabin 10. However, she is gaslit by everyone on the ship, as all guests are supposedly accounted for.

Ad

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the film. Viewer's discretion advised.

Determined to prove her sanity and what she saw, Lo risks her life to investigate the mysterious disappearance and uncover a dark secret among the wealthy passengers. The investigation eventually leads her to the truth as she dicovers that the dead body was that of the real yacht owner, Anne Bullmer, and the woman Lo saw, and who everyone else is seeing, is a lookalike named Carrie.

Ad

Trending

Carrie was hired by Anne's husband, Richard Bullmer (Guy Pearce), to impersonate his wife and claim her vast fortune. In the end, Carrie, who desperately needed money, helps Lo after learning Richard planned to kill them both. Together with an accomplice of Anne's, Lo confronts Richard at a gala during the final scenes of The Woman in Cabin 10.

The Woman in Cabin 10 ending explained: how Lo exposed Richard Bullmer’s fatal inheritance scheme

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

The final scenes of The Woman in Cabin 10 deliver a high-stakes conclusion that validates journalist Laura "Lo" Blacklock’s frantic search for truth while exposing the murderous conspiracy within the luxury yacht. Lo discovers the "woman in Cabin 10," known as Carrie, is not the murder victim but a chosen body double.

Ad

In a twisted climax of The Woman in Cabin 10, it is revealed that Carrie was hired by the billionaire host, Richard Bullmer, to impersonate his wife, Anne, after Richard murdered the real Anne for planning to donate her wealth and cut him out of her will. The victim Lo witnessed being thrown overboard was, in fact, the original Anne Bullmer.

Richard, determined to silence Lo before he can complete his scheme, recruits his accomplices, including the ship's doctor, Dr Mehta, and the Captain, to kill her. As Lo tries to escape the yacht’s underbelly, she is intercepted by the conspirators. Her former love interest, the photographer Ben, intervenes to save her, but tragically becomes a casualty himself, fatally stabbed by a poisoned syringe that was meant for Lo.

Ad

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Lo escapes by jumping into the freezing sea, swimming to shore, which marks her final separation from the gaslit world of the cruise. The ultimate confrontation occurs at the destination gala, where Richard is prepared to secure Anne’s fortune using the imposter, Carrie. Lo walks on to the stage and presents the speech in which Anne planned to announce the massive donation, thereby proving Richard's financial motive.

Ad

When Lo confronts him, Richard takes Carrie hostage, pointing a knife at her throat. However, in the ensuing struggle, Richard Bullmer meets his fate when Lo fatally attacks him. Lo successfully returns to her journalistic career, writing a powerful piece that honors Anne’s charitable intent and reveals the whole truth of the murders, including Ben’s sacrifice.

During the conclusion of The Woman in Cabin 10, Carrie is also safely reunited with her daughter. Richard’s primary accomplices, Dr. Mehta and the Captain, are arrested and face trial for the double murder of Anne and Ben. The remaining wealthy passengers, having been willfully or negligently blind to the events unfolding around them, are left with the catastrophic fallout.

Ad

The Woman in Cabin 10 is streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Patnaha Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda | Artist Know More