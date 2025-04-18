Raising the Bar: The Alma Richards Story: Full list of cast explored

Raising the Bar: The Alma Richards Story is a biopic releasing in select U.S. theaters on April 20, 2025. Written and directed by T.C. Christensen and executive-produced by Ron Tanner, the film tells the true story of Alma Richards, who went from working on a ranch to winning Olympic gold in the high jump at the 1912 Stockholm Olympics.
Alma left school as a teen to work on a ranch, but a chance meeting with an old professor convinced him to return to school. There, he discovered his natural talent for the high jump and eventually went on to represent the U.S. at the Olympics.
As per filmratings.com, Raising the Bar: The Alma Richards Story is rated PG by the MPAA for thematic elements, language, and smoking. The film is led by Paul Wuthrich, who stars as Alma Richards, the first Utah-born Olympic gold medalist.
Main Cast and Character for Raising the Bar: The Alma Richards Story
1) Paul Wuthrich as Alma Richards
Paul Wuthrich stars as Alma Richards in the upcoming biopic titled Raising the Bar: The Alma Richards Story. The biopic explains how Alma left his ranch life behind and resumed education after meeting a professor who convinced him to do so. Alma Richards went on to become the first person from Utah to win a gold medal at the Olympics in the track and field event called the high jump.
In an interview with KSLTV, an American news outlet, Paul stated the film will take the audience full circle in Richards’ life.
“I love, at the end of the film, how everything comes together and how everything’s tied together and how all of those things come back and it’s very satisfying,” he said.
Paul Wuthrich is known for starring in movies such as Escape from Germany, Six Days in August, and Witnesses.
2) Walter Platz as Coach Stagg
Walter Platz stars as Coach Stagg, the head coach of the U.S.A. track and field team at the 1912 Olympics held in Stockholm, Sweden. While Alma had accompanied the team as an alternate, it was Coach Stagg who showed faith and started him in the main event during the Olympics.
Walter is known for Marry Christmas, Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up, and Switched for Christmas.
3) Paul Cartwright as Thomas Trueblood
Paul Cartwright plays Michigan State Professor Thomas Trueblood in Raising the Bar: The Alma Richards Story. In the film, Trueblood is the professor who encouraged Alma to return to school, setting him on the path to making history. He also coached the University of Michigan's golf and debate teams.
Paul Cartwright is a Utah-born actor and voice-over artist. He has previously starred in Six Days in August and has done voice-over for the video game titled Street Outlaws: The List.
4) Ali Durham as Margaret Richards
Ali Durham plays Margaret Richards, Alma Richards' mother, in Raising the Bar: The Alma Richards Story. She is the youngest daughter of artist Stephan Seable and is also a voice-over artist. Ali has worked as a producer, art director, and writer. She earned her BA in Theater Media Arts from Brigham Young University.
Ali is married to Emmy-winning director Tom Durham. She is known for featuring in projects such as 95ers: Echoes, Star Wars: Dresca, An Hour Behind, and Love at First Glance.
The list of supporting cast and crew members
The biopic film on the athlete Alma Richards is written and directed by T.C. Christensen and executive-produced by Ron Tanner. The casting for the film was done by Sally Meyer. The supporting cast members include:
- Pamela Beheshti as the reporter
- Sarah Kent as the school teacher
- Bryce Bishop as Coach Burns
- Craig Gregersen as the Olympics cameraman
- Skyler M. Day as Columbia Richards
- Nick Matthews as Morgan Richards
- Claire Merrill as Young Columbia
- Russell Nunley as Long Jumper
Raising the Bar: The Alma Richards Story is set to be released in limited theaters on April 20, 2025, in the United States of America.
