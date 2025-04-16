Raising the Bar: The Alma Richards Story: Release date, trailer, plot and everything we know so far

Raising the Bar: The Alma Richards Story is an upcoming biopic set to be released in limited theaters on April 20, 2025, in the United States of America. The film is directed and written by T.C. Christensen and executive produced by Ron Tanner. Samuel Goldwyn Films and Susan Tuckett Media, Inc. acquired the distribution rights for the biopic based on the story of athlete Alma Richards.

Alma Richards quit school at an early age to work as a ranch hand. He accidentally meets his school professor, who encourages him to resume his education. After his return, he develops an interest in the track and field event known as the high jump and begins practicing for it. The movie depicts his journey from a ranch hand to becoming a gold medalist at the 1912 Stockholm Olympics.

As per filmratings.com, Raising the Bar: The Alma Richards Story is rated PG for thematic elements, language, and smoking.

Raising the Bar: The Alma Richards Story is set to be released in theaters

The biopic about Alma Richards will be released in theaters on April 20, 2025, in the United States of America. According to IMDb, the movie has a runtime of 1 hour and 43 minutes. The audience can also send a special request for a movie screening in their city through the film's official website.

The trailer was released on December 2, 2024, and is available for the audience on the T.C. Christensen YouTube Channel.

What's Raising the Bar: The Alma Richards Story about?

The trailer begins with the narrator explaining to another person that the young high schooler is one of the most gifted and natural athletes he has ever seen. The clip depicts a young Alma Richards jumping across fences and training effortlessly in its early stages.

The caption 'a young boy searching for his destiny' is displayed, and follows it with a conversation between Alma and his professor. The professor convinces him to resume his education, and he starts pursuing the field and track event, the high jump. It showcases an early 1900s setting in the US, how athletes would be trained, and the environment surrounding sports.

After performing seemingly well, he made his way to the 1912 Stockholm Olympics. Toward the end of the trailer, Alma is seen facing hardship and bullying from his Olympic teammates, yet motivated by his coach; he defies all odds to win the gold medal. Raising the Bar: The Alma Richards Story is based on the true story of Utah's first Olympic gold medalist, Alma Richards.

In the interview with KSLTV, T.C. Christensen spoke in depth about making the movie. He explained how he grew up listening to stories of Alma from his grandmother, who was also the athlete's sister. It inspired him to make this biopic, which he believes many people can relate to as they struggle to find their destiny.

“It’s a problem, trying to figure out what you want to do. And the journey that he took, I think, makes for a good story for young people today,” Christensen explained how the youth can relate to the upcoming biopic

The cast and crew for Raising the Bar: The Alma Richards Story

Paul Wuthrich as Alma Richards in the upcoming biopic Raising the Bar: The Alma Richards Story. (Image via youtube.com)

The upcoming biopic is written and directed by T.C. Christensen and produced by Ron Tann. It is led by actor Paul Wuthrich, who plays Alma Richards. Other notable actors involved are Walter Platz as Coach Stagg, Paul Cartwright as Thomas Trueblood, and Bryce Bishop as Coach Burns.

Raising the Bar: The Alma Richards Story will be released in limited theaters in the United States on April 20, 2025. Audiences can also book tickets through the official website or request a screening in their local region.

