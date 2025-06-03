The Survivors season 1: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

The Survivors season 1 is a six-episode mystery drama coming to Netflix on June 6, 2025. It is based on the bestselling novel under the same name by Jane Harper and produced by Tony Ayres Productions.

Set in a fictional coastal town, the show deals with themes of grief, secrets, and unsolved crimes. The haunting presence of the sea adds tension and mood to this very emotional whodunit. Viewers can expect an intense story rooted in trauma and long-buried truths.

The plot centers on Kieran Elliott, a man returning to his hometown of Evelyn Bay after years away. Still traumatized by past tragedies, he goes through more when a young woman is found dead on the beach. People in the community are forced to face long-kept secrets as the investigation goes on. Unresolved guilt and pain add to the emotional weight of the story, making it suspenseful.

The Survivors season 1 is about a series of events that happen in the present and the past at the same time. The show focuses on the stress that builds when the truth breaks through the silence of family problems and the looming threat of danger.

The Survivors season 1 releases on June 6, 2025

The Survivors season 1 premieres on Netflix on Friday, June 6, 2025, at 12:00 AM PT. The series will be available globally on the same day, with release times adjusted to local zones. All six episodes will be released at once and available for streaming from launch.

Regions Release Date and Day Time USA (Pacific Time) June 6, Friday 12:00 am USA (Eastern Time) June 6, Friday 3:00 am Brazil (BRT) June 6, Friday 4:00 am UK (BST) June 6, Friday 8:00 am Central Europe (CET) June 6, Friday 9:00 am India (IST) June 6, Friday 12:30 pm South Africa (SAST) June 6, Friday 9:00 am Philippines (PHT) June 6, Friday 3:00 pm Australia (ACDT) June 6, Friday 4:30 pm New Zealand (NZST) June 6, Friday 6:00 pm

Where to watch and subscription details

The series will be available exclusively on Netflix. Starting June 6, 2025, subscribers can stream all six episodes.

Netflix offers several subscription plans: the Standard plan with ads costs $7.99 a month, the Standard plan is $17.99, and the Premium plan costs $24.99. All plans support streaming on compatible devices, including smart TVs, tablets, and mobile phones.

Plot of The Survivors season 1

The Survivors season 1 follows Kieran Elliott, whose return to his hometown unearths memories of a tragic past. A few years ago, two boys drowned in a storm, and a teenage girl named Gabby vanished without a trace. Haunted by guilt, Kieran finds that the small town has changed, its secrets remain hidden.

As he spends time with family and old friends, the community is shaken when the body of a young woman, Bronte, is discovered on the beach under mysterious circumstances. This makes people wonder if there is a link between her death and Gabby's disappearance years ago. As the police investigate, they search for the killer among familiar faces, reopening old wounds.

Secrets begin to come out in conversations and flashbacks. Kieran suspects a link between what happened to the two girls. People in the town become defensive when his mother tells him to look out for his father. Kieran promises that he will not let Bronte's death go unanswered.

Cast of The Survivors season 1

In The Survivors season 1, Yerin Ha stars as Mia Chang, and Charlie Vickers plays Kieran Elliott. Robyn Malcolm appears as Verity, Damien Garvey as Brian, and Shannon Berry as Bronte. Miriama Smith portrays Detective Pendlebury, while Jessica De Gouw plays Olivia Birch. The cast also includes Martin Sacks, Thom Green, Johnny Carr, and Don Hany.

The Survivors season 1 was filmed in Tasmania, more specifically near Eaglehawk Neck. Evelyn Bay is made up, but the dramatic cliffs and waves of Tasmania's coast make a great background.

The Survivors season 1 trailer

The trailer opens with the sound of waves and flashbacks to a tragic event: the drowning of two boys and the disappearance of Gabby Birch. Kieran Elliott returns to town and is immediately recognized. He tries to stay quiet, but another girl, Bronte, is soon found dead. Her parents plead for answers, raising questions about whether Bronte’s death is connected to Gabby’s disappearance.

The trailer shows Kieran running, tense confrontations, and whispers about buried town secrets. Scenes of grief, investigation, and fear unfold. Kieran’s mother warns him to protect his father.

A detective vows to find the killer, hinting at past cover-ups. One woman says the town has a history of “overlooking dead girls.” The trailer ends with Kieran determined to discover the truth: “No one knows how she died, but I’m going to find out.”

The Survivors season 1 will stream exclusively on Netflix.

