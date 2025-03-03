Nine Bodies In A Mexican Morgue episode 1 ending explained: Who dies in the premiere?

Nine Bodies In a Mexican Morgue episode 1 premiered on MGM+ yesterday. The first episode of the show titled Dead Reckoning, premiered on the streaming service on Sunday, March 2, 2025, and introduced viewers to a brand new thriller series that focuses on nine strangers trying to survive in a Mexican jungle after a plane crash as they get ready to face their inevitable deaths.

Ad

Note: Spoilers for Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue episode 1 are to be mentioned. Reader discretion is advised.

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue episode 1 opens up with nine bodies arriving at a Mexican military camp that were all lined up together in a pit. This scene itself contains that all nine of the survivors are going to die sooner than later, but the question remains as to who is killing them off as of now.

Ad

Trending

However, the big death of the episode comes as fans get to see a character by the name of Octavio die in quite a mysterious manner.

Who are the survivors in Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue episode 1?

The surviving members in the show (Image via Amazon MGM+ Studios)

In Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue episode 1, viewers are immediately introduced to the characters after the plane crashes. One of the first characters that the viewers get to see is Octavio, who is also the pilot flying the plane from Guatemala to Houston, but due to a GPS malfunction, the plane ends up crashing in the middle of a Mexican jungle.

Ad

Following the crash, the survivors immediately start introducing themselves. The first person the viewers get to know is Amy, who was flying with her new husband Dan from their honeymoon in Guatemala. It is immediately revealed that Amy's dad is a man who ends up in the media quite a lot - and not for the good kind of reasons and that Dan has never met him as well.

There are the republican couple Travis and Lisa Davies on the flight as well, and then an insurance agent by the name of Zack Ellis is introduced too as a survivor. The plane also had a doctor onboard by the name of Kevin Anderson - but two other passengers play coy about their past. One of them is an English woman named Sonja who revealed that she was traveling back from Guatemala.

Ad

The other is Carlos - a mysterious man in himself who holds a case to him quite close. While what's inside the case remains a mystery, it is heavily implied in the show that he is carrying drugs with him.

How does Octavio die?

The group after Octavio's death (Image via Amazon MGM+ Studios)

Octavio becomes the first fatality of the group following the plane crash. While it is not revealed who kills him, he does end up dying in quite a mysterious scenario which does raise many questions. After the plane crashes in Nine Bodies In a Mexican Morgue episode 1, he suffers quite a heavy injury which ends up leaving his lungs punctured.

Ad

This leads to Kevin operating on him and while he is able to save Octavio, he is later strangled to death by someone mysterious. So, with the killer having gained his first kill now, the question remains - who among the group is going to be next? Or even the fact that any of the nine are the killers themselves.

There certainly is a heavy conspiracy at play here which will definitely be revealed as the show progresses.

Ad

The nine bodies arrive at a military camp

A still from Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue (Image via Amazon MGM+ Studios)

As the title suggests, Nine Bodies In a Mexican Morgue episode 1 opens with nine bodies arriving at a Mexican morgue. At the start of the episode, the bodies end up arriving at a military camp after they were found all lined up in a pit. While it is unclear how these folks ended up dead, it is quickly revealed that there were many mysterious circumstances attached to their deaths.

Ad

This is immediately revealed after two people named Emilio and Cora De Leon are shown spying on the camp and the bodies. However, their true intentions aren't revealed. But it certainly seems like they may be attached to the deaths in some way.

Also, an interesting note to make is that there are 10 passports retrieved by the military camp, and not nine, meaning that there is a secret passenger out there as well who might be the killer after all.

Ad

For further updates on Nine Bodies In a Mexican Morgue, stay tuned with us. The first episode is available to stream on MGM+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Learn more about the No. 1 Netflix show HERE