How to watch Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue season 1? Streaming details explored

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue is a thriller TV series that premiered on MGM+ on March 2, 2025. Directed by Anthony Horowitz, the show follows a suspenseful whodunit narrative.

Ad

Following a plane crash, nine passengers find themselves stranded in a remote Mexican jungle. As they struggle to survive, they soon realize that someone among them is a killer. One by one, they are picked off, and despite their efforts to find the murderer, they fail. Nine days later, all of them are found dead, ending up in a Mexican morgue. But their killer remains unidentified.

The first episode of the show premiered on MGM+ at 9 pm on March 2, 2025. The rest of the episodes will be released weekly on the streaming platform.

Ad

Trending

Streaming details for Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue explored

A still from Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue (Image via X/@mgmplus)

As previously mentioned, Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue premiered on MGM+. All of the six episodes will be available for streaming by April 6, 2025. Fans can stream the episodes as they premiere one by one or wait for all of them to drop so as to binge-watch the show.

Ad

MGM+ subscription is priced at $6.99 for the month, or $58.99 per year. New users get a trial period of seven days. Additionally, viewers can add MGM+ to their Prime Video subscription and The Roku Channel for the same price. A subscription to Prime costs $14.99 per month after a 30-day trial.

It is important to note that the series is available to stream exclusively to U.S. residents on MGM+. Meanwhile, BBC One has acquired the UK streaming rights, though a release date has yet to be announced. Once it premieres in the UK, fans can watch the series on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Who stars in the show?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue features an ensemble cast led by Eric McCormack, who plays the role of Kevin. McCormack is best known for his award-winning performance as Will in the NBC sitcom Will & Grace. He also appeared in Netflix's Travelers and the crime drama Perception.

David Ajala, known for his roles in Star Trek: Discovery and Supergirl, stars in the series as Zack. Star Trek Beyond star Lydia Wilson appears as Sonja. Meanwhile, One Piece's Peter Gadiot plays the role of Carlos.

Ad

Here is a list of other actors who appear in this movie:

Ángel López-Silva (Red Queen) as Capitan Gabriel Vega

Sebastián Capitán Viveros (Marvels) as Lopez

Isaiah St Jean (Wonderblocks) as Emilio

Harlys Becerra (Bounty Hunters) as Héctor Guzman

Deborah Ayorinde (True Detective season 3) as Claire

Hari Dhillon (Bad Education) as David Malik

Gloria Garcia (Afterlife of the Party) as Dr. Sofia Guijarro

Daniel Topic (The Man Who Fell to Earth) as Frank Courtney

Ad

Direction and production

Ad

Anthony Horowitz directed and wrote the crime thriller series. He is an acclaimed British novelist who has written original novel series like the Alex Rider series, The Power of Five, and The Diamond Brothers. He is also the creator and writer of series such as Foyle's War and New Blood.

Horowitz is also the executive producer of Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue alongside his wife, Jill Green, and Eve Gutierrez. Richard Burrell (Silent Witness, New Tricks) serves as the producer of the series.

Ad

Interested viewers can watch the weekly episodes of Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue on MGM+, Prime Video, or The Roku Channel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Learn more about the No. 1 Netflix show HERE