7 action thrillers to watch if you loved Prime Video’s ‘Play Dirty’

Play Dirty (2025) is a heist action thriller directed by Shane Black, based on Donald E. Westlake’s Parker novels. The film stars Mark Wahlberg as Parker, a professional thief seeking justice after a heist goes wrong, and LaKeith Stanfield as Grofield, an ally with a theatrical side.

The ensemble cast includes Rosa Salazar, Keegan-Michael Key, Chukwudi Iwuji, Nat Wolff, and Tony Shalhoub.

The story follows Parker as he gathers a team to recover stolen treasure and take on a global crime syndicate, dealing with betrayals, mercenaries, and risky operations. Parker and his crew face challenges while managing loyalty and deception, without revealing the outcomes of the main confrontations.

If viewers enjoyed watching Play Dirty for its themes of revenge and redemption, then here are seven other action thrillers worth checking out.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

1) The Rock

The Rock (1996) is an American action thriller directed by Michael Bay (Image via Apple TV+)

The Rock (1996) is an American action thriller directed by Michael Bay and produced by Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer. Starring Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage, and Ed Harris, the film follows a former SAS operative and an FBI chemist who are sent to Alcatraz Island to stop a rogue military group threatening a major attack.

The story centers on a decorated Marine general who seizes Alcatraz with his men to demand justice for fallen soldiers denied recognition. In response, the government recruits a chemical weapons specialist and a long-imprisoned ex-spy to carry out a dangerous rescue mission.

Like Play Dirty, The Rock combines action with a mission to recover valuable assets while facing a dangerous and well-organized enemy.

2) Face/Off

Face/Off is an action thriller directed by John Woo (Image via Apple TV+)

Face/Off (1997) is an action thriller directed by John Woo, starring John Travolta as an FBI agent and Nicolas Cage as a terrorist who swap identities through experimental surgery. Co-starring Joan Allen and Gina Gershon, the film was praised for its performances, inventive action, and Woo’s distinctive style.

The story follows two men consumed by vengeance whose face-swapping mission turns into a psychological battle of identity and morality. Face/Off explores action and emotional tension while examining justice, obsession, and the nature of one’s enemy

Face/Off shares Play Dirty’s tension-filled confrontations, with characters dealing with betrayal, identity, and intense action sequences.

3) Run All Night

Run All Night is an action thriller directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Image via Apple TV+)

Run All Night (2015) is an action thriller directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and written by Brad Ingelsby, starring Liam Neeson, Joel Kinnaman, Common, and Ed Harris. The film follows an ex-Irish Mob hitman whose past catches up with him, forcing him to protect his estranged adult son while confronting old loyalties.

The story centers on a strained father-son relationship tested under extreme pressure. As they face threats from organized crime and law enforcement, the pair must rely on each other to survive and make difficult choices.

Similar to Play Dirty, Run All Night focuses on a skilled protagonist taking extreme risks to protect loved ones while confronting criminal forces and executing strategic moves.

4) Hunter Killer

Hunter Killer is an action thriller starring Gerard Butler and Gary Oldman (Image via Apple TV+)

Hunter Killer (2018) is an action thriller starring Gerard Butler and Gary Oldman, based on the novel Firing Point by Don Keith and George Wallace. The film follows a U.S. submarine crew and Navy SEALs as they embark on a mission involving a tense international crisis.

The story centers on Commander Joe Glass and a SEAL team in a dangerous situation beneath the seas. As they face covert operations and sabotage, the mission tests leadership and tactical skill.

Hunter Killer mirrors Play Dirty in its operations and teamwork under life-or-death conditions, with tense action and tactical strategy.

5) Nobody

Nobody is an action thriller directed by Ilya Naishuller (Image via Apple TV+)

Nobody (2021) is an action thriller directed by Ilya Naishuller, starring Bob Odenkirk as Hutch Mansell, a seemingly ordinary family man whose hidden past comes to light when he and his family are threatened by a vengeful crime lord.

The story follows Hutch as his quiet suburban life is upended, forcing him to confront old skills and past connections. As threats escalate, he faces a dangerous criminal underworld while protecting his family.

Like Play Dirty, Nobody features a seemingly ordinary protagonist drawn back into a dangerous world, using skill and cunning to overcome violent adversaries.

6) The Gray Man

The Gray Man is an action thriller starring Ryan Gosling (Image via Apple TV+)

The Gray Man (2022) is an action thriller directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, starring Ryan Gosling as CIA operative Sierra Six, who becomes the target of a ruthless former agent played by Chris Evans after uncovering dangerous secrets.

Featuring Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, and Dhanush, it is the first installment of a franchise based on Mark Greaney’s novels and was released on Netflix, earning praise for its ensemble cast and action sequences.

The story follows Sierra Six through a global chase filled with covert operations, betrayals, and espionage. From narrow escapes to intense combat, the film emphasizes strategy and survival against overwhelming odds.

The Gray Man shares Play Dirty’s heists and global-scale action, with clever planning, betrayals, and survival at the core.

7) Without Remorse

Without Remorse is an action thriller starring Michael B. Jordan (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Without Remorse (2021) is an action thriller directed by Stefano Sollima, starring Michael B. Jordan as John Kelly, a U.S. Navy SEAL drawn into a deadly conflict after his wife and team members are killed by Russian operatives.

The film, based on Tom Clancy’s 1993 novel, also features Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Guy Pearce. The plot follows Kelly as he seeks justice and uncovers a larger conspiracy that threatens international stability. He faces operations, covert missions, and confrontations, relying on his skills and allies to survive.

Without Remorse resembles Play Dirty in its focus on tactical combat and calculated maneuvers against formidable adversaries.

Interested viewers can watch Play Dirty on Amazon Prime Video.

