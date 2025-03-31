"Leading with honesty and integrity is first and foremost for me"- When Sofia Carson made her feelings clear about the kind of roles she liked

Sofia Carson has put on many hats throughout a packed career, where she has continued to entice and enchant fans across the world. She has been a child star, a musician, and an acclaimed actor who has appeared in all Descendants and all its sequels. She has continued her work beyond Disney as well, making her mark in several acclaimed projects, including Netflix's Carry-On (2024).

One thing Sofia Carson has always been clear about is her desire to lead with honesty and integrity and inspire generations of women who watch and admire her. This can be seen in her many roles, where she predominantly takes up characters that have similar ideals as her.

She discussed this in a 2022 interview with Women in Pop, where she delved into the kind of role she does and would want to do to amplify her voice and thoughts. She also discussed in this interview how she was ready to do the same in Netflix's Purple Hearts, which was released the same year.

Discussing this, Carson said:

"Yes, I've always wanted to lead with honesty and integrity and ‘Loud’ feels like the beautiful culmination of all of that - of my work as an artist and musician and as a philanthropist, all culminating in this beautiful song in this beautiful moment and I hope to lead with that. Every decision that I make, and every role that I play, and even the roles that I've played, I've been lucky to be able to tell the stories of really empowered, incredible young women."

She further added:

"The story that I will be telling very soon, when you guys meet her you will know, is very much in line with who I am and speaking up about human rights and immigrant rights. It is very much in line with the story of Purple Hearts, which is the Netflix movie that I just worked on and produced. I'm really excited and leading with honesty and integrity is first and foremost for me."

It would be fair to say Sofia Carson was able to achieve her dream and continues to inspire many young women with her talent.

Sofia Carson grew up admiring trailblazers of the industry

The reason Sofia Carson thinks of her work as a way of inspiring others, especially young people, is because she herself grew up admiring and getting inspired by trailblazers of the industry. She also discussed this in detail in this same interview, citing Cher and Barbra Streisand as some of the women who inspired her.

She added:

"I was always inspired by the trailblazers of our industry. I remember when I was young and my mom introduced me to Cher and to Barbra Streisand, and to Audrey Hepburn...They were these iconic powerhouses that kind of broke the glass ceilings for women in the industry."

As Sofia Carson said, all these women had an immense impact on the industry, and Carson herself is on her way to becoming one of the women that young girls look up to.

Carson is still only 31, and with an impressive set of works to her name, she is sure to do much more in the coming years. She is soon set to appear in another Netflix project, My Oxford Year.

