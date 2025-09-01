"Leap year Sandler is back": Redditors discuss whether Jay Kelly can finally make Adam Sandler win over critics

Adam Sandler has established a career characterized by two extremes: his wide comedies that reign box office and his critically acclaimed dramatic performances. With the imminent release of Jay Kelly, a new movie by Noah Baumbach, talk of Adam Sandler's acting range has been revived.Online fans are already wondering if this film might finally bridge the gap between people who love his comedic style and critics who are hungry for his dramatic range.The buzz began when Jay Kelly screened at the Venice International Film Festival in August 2025, where it was competing for the Golden Lion. Early responses applauded the film's performances, especially Sandler's performance as Ron, an old-school manager dealing with life with his client and friend, played by George Clooney.On Reddit, viewers have already begun speculating after the Venice premiere. As one user put it:&quot;Leap year Sandler is back. Dude just chills with his friends and drops an Oscar-worthy performance every ~4 years.&quot;. That's his Type.&quot;Redditors react to Adam Sandler in Jay Kelly (Image Via unagi_pi)The remark resonated because it is characteristic of Sandler's track record of departing from his usual comedic fare to give critically acclaimed performances, as in Punch-Drunk Love, The Meyerowitz Stories, and Uncut Gems.Here's what other Reddit users had to share about Adam Sandler in Jay Kelly,&quot;he does just enough dramatic roles to be choosey and memorable. he does enough netflix to be boyband rich. sandler might be a genius&quot; said one Reddit user.&quot;I keep waiting for people to offer him more dramatic roles. He clearly loves doing it. His work in Meyerowitz Stories is really good.&quot; shared another Reddit user.&quot;He’s so good and so famous that I have to assume he gets offers regularly. Perhaps he’s just choosy about the dramatic roles, and less picky about his sillier stuff&quot; commented another Reddit user.The praise for Adam Sandler in dramatic roles did not stop as more Reddit users chimed in,&quot;I think people are gonna remember Adam Sandler fondly in the years to come. For every Ridiculous 6 and Pixels there is a Punch Drunk Love and Uncut Gems, and we are way more likely to forget the former and praise the latter&quot; shared one Reddit user.&quot;I really liked Hustle as he's really good as the everyman scout to root for. Movies like Uncut Gems, Meyerowitz Stories and heck, Funny People really showed off his acting chops. More dramatic Sandler is good for us&quot; commented another Reddit user.Read More: Lourdes Ambriz, the voice of Beauty and the Beast, dies at 67What is Adam Sandler's Jay Kelly about?Jay Kelly is a comedy-drama coming-of-age film written in collaboration with Emily Mortimer and directed by Noah Baumbach. The film centers around George Clooney as Jay Kelly, a renowned actor looking back at his life, and Adam Sandler as Ron, his long-time manager who has stood by him for decades.The two go on a trip through Europe, where questions of legacy, family, and friendship surface at a personal and professional level. Along the journey, they are accompanied by a supporting cast that features Laura Dern, Billy Crudup, Riley Keough, Greta Gerwig, and Jim Broadbent.Captured on 35mm film by acclaimed director of photography Linus Sandgren, it has a warm, vintage aesthetic appropriate for its introspective tone. The film features an original score from composer Nicholas Britell.Read More: 7 Benedict Cumberbatch roles outside the MCU to watch if you loved him in ‘The Roses’For the unversed, the movie is set to release in select theatres on November 14, 2025, and on Netflix on December 5, 2025.