Love Me (2025): Full list of cast explored

Love Me is a highly anticipated American post-apocalyptic romance film, set for release on January 31, 2025, in U.S. theaters. Directed by Andrew and Sam Zuchero in their first feature film, Love Me combines elements of romance, sci-fi, drama, and comedy. The film combines live-action, animatronics, and animation, which will grab the audience's attention with its creative story.

The film is set after humanity’s extinction. It follows a buoy named Me and a satellite called Iam as they explore a lonely Earth and learn about life and love through the internet. The film looks at ideas of artificial intelligence, love, and identity. The movie, starring Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun, has already created a buzz.

The trailer of the movie is up with a description:

"Long after humanity’s extinction, a buoy (Kristen Stewart) and a satellite (Steven Yeun) inherit the Earth, and with only the internet as their guide, learn what it means to be alive and in love. In this first feature from Sam and Andy Zuchero, LOVE ME explores AI and identity through live-action, animatronics, and classic animation in an epic tale of connection and transformation."

The cast of Love Me is led by Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun, and their performances shape the film's emotional core. Stewart plays Me, and Yeun plays Iam. Below, here's deliving into the full list of cast members and their respective roles.

Main cast of Love Me

Kristen Stewart as Me / Deja

Kristen Stewart plays Me / Deja (Image via Instagram/@kristenstewartsu)

Kristen Stewart plays Me in the movie. Me embarks on a journey of self-discovery and love in a post-apocalyptic world. Stewart, born April 9, 1990, is a versatile American actress, known for her role as Bella Swan in The Twilight Saga.

Stewart's career includes different types of films, from the fantasy film Snow White and the Huntsman to independent films like Clouds of Sils Maria, Come Swim (2017) and Personal Shopper, for which she won a César Award. In Love Me, the way she plays her character shows a gentle vulnerability, making her path to understanding life and love very interesting.

Besides her famous role in Twilight, Stewart has acted in various films, including Spencer, where she played Princess Diana and received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. Her skill in easily moving between popular and independent films has made her one of the most respected actresses in Hollywood.

Steven Yeun as Iam / Liam

Steven Yeun as Iam / Liam (Image via Bleecker Street)

Steven Yeun stars as Iam, a satellite who, alongside Me, navigates the complexities of human emotion and connection. Yeun is known for his breakthrough role as Glenn Rhee in The Walking Dead (2010–2016).

Yeun's performance in Love Me explores the intricacies of AI's understanding of love and identity, a theme central to the film’s plot. His deep emotional range and ability to convey complex emotions through a robot’s persona add depth to the character of Iam.

Yeun received an Oscar nomination for his role in Minari (2020), gaining wider recognition for his talent. He has become well-known for his role in Beef (2023), a series that has won him several important awards, including a Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy.

Crew and Production team of Love Me:

Producers:

Daniel Bekerman – Executive Producer

Luca Borghese – Producer

Christine D'Souza Gelb – Executive Producer

Connor Flanagan – Executive Producer

Julie Goldstein – Producer

Ben Howe – Producer

Michael O'Brien – Line Producer

Shivani Rawat – Producer

Kevin Rowe – Producer

Amanda Verhagen – Line Producer

Music by David Longstreth

Cinematography by Germain McMicking

Editing:

Salman Handy – Editor

Joseph Krings – Editor

Production Design: Zazu Myers

Art Direction: Rick Willoughby

Set Decoration:Janessa Hitsman

Costume Design: Angela Ganderton

Makeup Department: Naomi Bakstad, Jeannie Chow, Robert A. Pandini, Stacey Panepinto

Love Me will be available in theaters on January 31, 2025.

