"ITS A BOY INCOMING" — Fans react to J. Cole claiming "2025 will be a good one" in a blog

Rapper J. Cole recently posted his first blog on the Inevitable website on January 28, 2025, on the occasion of his 40th birthday. In the blog, the rapper shared the video of Back in the Day (Remix) by Ahmad Lewis and mentioned:

"Happy new year to yall and God bless. 2025 will be a good one. We said that we was gon make it as a kid, and we finally did, but…”

Cole's first blog was titled "First post ????" wherein he mentioned that it was a place for him to share, given that he had wanted a blog for years to post random things and that the audience was smaller than it was on social media.

Trending

The rapper gave a shoutout to AHMAD, mentioning that he has loved his song since he was 9 years old "on Lewis street begging my mom for a bike I heard about called a GT performer." Cole mentioned that he was turning 40 at midnight, and ended the post by expressing his gratitude.

Internet users quickly took to X to comment on J.Cole's first blog, wherein an X user hinted at the rapper's solo album It's a Boy finally getting released, given it was announced in 2021:

"ITS A BOY INCOMING"

Expand Tweet

"It’s a boy coming ????" an X user commented.

"So the new song will be called the Algorithm?" another X user questioned.

"When I go on Spotify and I see "New Drop: It's a Boy, J.Cole," an internet user stated.

"He's definitely dropping something for sure!" another internet user said.

Moreover, some netizens praised the way Cole seemingly hinted at new music, while some questioned if he was trolling them by giving hints:

"Love me an ol school person with ol school ways," an X user tweeted.

"IS THIS REAL OR U TROLLING?" a netizen asked.

"This ni**a career is dead. That’s just the truth," another netizen commented.

Details about J. Cole's unreleased album It's a Boy explored

In May 2021, J. Cole confirmed during his appearance on Kevin Durant's The ETCs podcast that It's a Boy would be his next solo project. The rapper shared a breakdown of what he dubbed "The Fall Off Era," comprising titles like The Off-Season, The Fall Off, and It's a Boy.

While talking to Kevin Durant, J. Cole said that he wanted to go into the studio when he was "miss(ing) it for real."

“So, that took six weeks, and after that it was the best decision I made because, after that, I came into the studio with full clarity, like, ‘Okay, Off-Season, boom. The Fall Off, boom. It’s A Boy, boom. I just started chipping away,” the rapper added.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, in January 2023, J.Cole wiped his Instagram clean, enhancing the speculations of him dropping It's a Boy at the time because the rapper previously did the same thing in January 2019, post which he dropped Middle Child. J. Cole also wiped his Instagram before the release of his fifth studio album KOD in 2018.

The rapper hasn't commented on whether the upcoming project will be a mixtape or an album, nor has he released any tracklist. In November 2024, J. Cole announced his audio series called Inevitable, which features conversations with Ibrahim Hamad and Scott Lazer, including unreleased tracks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback