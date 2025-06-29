"Man stays trying to one up Belichick" - Internet reacts to Tom Brady reportedly spending time with Sydney Sweeney at Jeff Bezos' wedding

Euphoria fame Sydney Sweeney's name is making rounds on the internet owing to rumors of her reportedly spending time with former NFL player Tom Brady at Jeff Bezos' wedding in Venice.
As per TMZ's exclusive report dated June 27, 2025, multiple celebrities, including Sweeney, have been hanging out at The Gritti Palace amid wedding festivities, wherein the actress is the center of attention for single men, especially Tom Brady.
An unnamed source told the publication that the former NFL player has been spending time "chatting up Sydney". Additionally, Page Six reported on June 28, 2025, that Brady "danced with everyone," including Sweeney and Brooks Nader.
On June 28, 2025, X page @_MLFootball posted a gist of TMZ's report concerning Brady and Sweeney, which has amassed over 2 million views at the time of this writing. Netizens quickly took to X to express their views on the same, wherein an X user took a dig at Tom Brady's playful rivalry with Patriots teammate Bill Belichick, tweeting:
"Man stays trying to one up Belichick"
"He got the Bill Belichick fever! Goat!" an X user commented refering to Belichick's current relationship with 24-year-old Jordan Hudson.
"This is pretty gross if true, if we’re all being honest. She’s young enough to be his daughter. Patriots have a type, I guess?" another X user mentioned.
"Better age gap than Bill Belichek, 😂" an internet user stated.
On the other hand, fans of the former NFL player encouraged the speculation that he was trying to woo Sydney Sweeney:
"Multiple superbowls, winning Fanatics Fest, best friends with Gronk, now chatting it up with Sweeney… Tom is living a different life," an X user tweeted.
"Tom just retired from football and immediately got drafted into another league—Sydney’s. Legend refuses to sit on the sidelines," a netizen expressed.
"Tom Brady already has everything… If he gets Sydney Sweeney he will become too powerful and may be our only chance of beating AI," another netizen remarked.
Sydney Sweeney addresses split from fiancé Jonathan Davino: Details explored
First linked in 2018, Sydney Sweeney got engaged to Jonathan Davino in March 2022. However, shortly after the release of her 2023 movie, Anyone But You, opposite Glen Powell, rumors of her split from Davino started making the rounds.
At the time, Sweeney dismissed the rumors during her appearance on Saturday Night Live in March 2024, wherein she said:
"Me and my fiancé produced the movie together and he was there the entire shoot, and I just want to let everyone know that he's the man of my dreams and we're still together and stronger than ever."
A year later, in March 2025, a source told PEOPLE that the actress had called off her engagement to Jonathan Davino to focus on her career. Sweeney confirmed her single relationship status during a recent interview with The Times, published on May 31, 2025.
“I’m learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I’m loving it." the actress said
Additionally, she talked about her equation with Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell, stating that they "adore each other" and are happy with how the audience received their movie. Mentioning that the two are "still close", Sweeney said:
"When you spend so much time with someone, you become close and you talk to each other about anything. So work, life, family, friends, he’s just there for me. I'm there for him."
In other news, Sydney Sweeney's transformation for her upcoming film Eden starring Jude Law, Ana de Armas, and Vanessa Kirby has won over her fans, given that she ditched her blonde look for a brunette makeover.