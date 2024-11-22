Maybe Baby 2 ending explained: Do Liv, Malte, Andreas, and Cecilie move back together?

In Maybe Baby 2, which is a sequel to Maybe Baby (2023), Liv and Cecilie discover that during their pregnancy in the previous film, their eggs weren’t swapped. This means that they had their own children in their wombs. However, because the clinic told them there was a swap in their seeds, they had interchanged the babies previously after giving birth.

Over the course of Maybe Baby 2, the two parents decide what to do to avoid having to switch kids again. Therefore, at the conclusion of the film, the two couples (Liv and Malte & Andreas and Cecilie) return with their children and attempt to live together once more in the hopes of finding harmony.

Maybe Baby 2 is directed by Barbara Topsøe-Rothenborg. It stars Mille Dinesen, Lars Ranthe, Katinka Lærke Petersen, and Kasper Dalsgaard in lead roles. This film arrived on Netflix on November 21, 2024.

Disclaimer - This article contains spoilers for Maybe Baby 2. Reader discretion is advised

The major revelation in Maybe Baby 2

A still of Liv, Malte, Andreas, and Cecilie from the film (Image by Netflix)

At the beginning of Maybe Baby 2, the two couples learn at the clinic that the fertility clinic did not exchange their eggs in the past, as they were informed (and as depicted in Maybe Baby). This indicates that they had already given birth to their respective biological children and switched them, as the clinic had informed them that the eggs were switched during planting.

In Maybe Baby 2, after learning that the previous swap session was totally pointless, the parents are perplexed as they have already switched their children once (post-birth), but also feel that it would make sense to switch again so that the children return to their biological parents this time.

However, they are too attached to the kids at the moment and the kids are already two years old. So what next?

Cecilie comes up with a plan

In Maybe Baby 2, Cecilie, along with others, discovers that she was raising Liv and Malte’s son all along and Liv and Malte were raising her and Andreas’s daughter.

Not knowing what to do next and how to swap kids, Cecilie comes up with a plan. She calls Liv and Malte and they all agree to live under the same roof. But as soon as Cecilie's lifestyle is entirely altered by Liv and Malte's (when they move in), mayhem breaks out.

Liv and Malte attempt to make things go their way when they first appear in Cecilie's house, which Cecilie finds annoying. Additionally, Cecilie attempts to raise her baby Sille her way, which Liv finds annoying because Sille has always been with Liv and Malte.

Cecilie files for custody

A still of the two different houses as shown in the final moments of the film (Image by Netflix)

Next up in the film, confused about what to do next and burdened by work pressure, Cecilie not only quits her job but also files for custody of her daughter Sille.

However, she soon changes her mind as she realizes that both families can live peacefully under the same roof. Therefore she makes her amends to Liv, Malte, and Andreas.

Unfortunately, Malte and Liv quickly learn that Cecilie has previously applied for custody, so things do not go well for her. They depart from Cecille's home after learning the truth.

What does Cecilie do next?

A still of Cecilie (Image by Netflix)

Soon in Maybe Baby 2, Cecilie realizes her mistake and decides to withdraw her custody plea for her daughter formally. She approaches the attorney and instructs him to withdraw the case, which he does right away.

Next up, she, along with her husband Andreas, purchases a property with two houses next to each other. One house to accommodate them and one for Liv and Malte. Cecilie also goes to Liv to apologize for her past mistakes, after which she convinces Liv to move back.

At the end of the film, the two couples, along with their kids, aim to live in the same compound, under different roofs, so that there is no conflict in the future. They try to make ground rules once more, as they move in, and then the end credits roll.

Maybe Baby 2 is now playing on Netflix.

