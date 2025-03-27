  • home icon
  • McVeigh (2025): Full list of cast explored

McVeigh (2025): Full list of cast explored

By Ankit Raj
Modified Mar 27, 2025 09:59 GMT
Tracy Letts as Richard Snell (Image via DECAL)
Tracy Letts as Richard Snell (Image via DECAL)

McVeigh is a 2024 drama film directed by Mike Ott and co-written by Alex Gioulakis. The film, produced by Rouge Wave Pictures and Symbolic Exchange, premiered at the Tribeca Festival on June 7, 2024, before releasing theatrically on March 21, 2025.

The film is about the infamous Timothy McVeigh, an ex-army veteran responsible for the Oklahoma City Bombing, which is considered the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in United States history.

The titular character is portrayed by Alfie Allen. The film also stars Brett Gelman, Ashley Benson, Anthony Carrigan and Tracy Letts in prominent roles.

The main cast of McVeigh

Alfie Allen as Timothy McVeigh

Alfie Allen as Timothy McVeigh (Image via The Ellen Show)
Alfie Allen as Timothy McVeigh (Image via The Ellen Show)

Alfie Allen plays the infamous terrorist, Timothy McVeigh, who was responsible for the Oklahoma City Bombing, killing 168 people and causing millions of dollars worth of damage. He was arrested after 90 minutes of the attack and was sentenced to death.

Allen is known for playing Theon Greyjoy in the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones. His other popular projects include The Predator, John Wick, and Jojo Rabbit.

Brett Gelman as Terry Nichols

Brett Gelman as Terry Nichols (Image via The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)
Brett Gelman as Terry Nichols (Image via The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)

Brett Gelman plays the co-conspirator of the attack, Terry Nichols. He was the one behind making the bomb, which Timothy used for the attack. He was sentenced to multiple life sentences and is currently incarcerated at the ADX Florence prison.

Gelman has been a part of many popular films and TV shows. Most notably, he's known for playing Martin in Fleabag and Murray Bauman in Stranger Things.

Tracy Letts as Richard Snell

Tracy Letts as Richard Snell (Image via The Tony Awards)
Tracy Letts as Richard Snell (Image via The Tony Awards)

Tracy Letts is a veteran actor, playwright and screenwriter, playing Richard Snell in the film. Snell was a convicted white supremacist and killer who was sentenced to death on the same day of the attack.

Letts has been working on stage for the last 37 years and has received multiple Tony Awards for his contribution. He has also received a Pulitzer Prize for Drama for August: Osage County. He has also been a part of projects like Lady Bird, The Post, Little Women and Ford vs. Ferrari.

Additional cast of the film

Below is the complete list of actors and the roles they play in the film:

  • Alfie Allen as Timothy
  • Brett Gelman as Terry Nichols
  • Ashley Benson as Cindy
  • Anthony Carrigan as Frédéric
  • Tracy Letts as Richard Snell
  • Isolda Dychauk as Jen
  • Karen Suriano as Marife
  • Courtney Warner as Karen
  • Grayson Berry as Dwight
  • Fiona Domenica as Amy
  • Kate Jo Hughes as Violet
  • Bria Dominick as a Stripper
  • Richard Ingle as a Gun Show Vendor
  • Haroon Khan as Ziad
  • Michael Laurianti as a Diner Patron
  • Angel Kerns as a waitress
  • Judy McQueen Bauer as a Gun Show Vendor
  • Tracy Bedford as a waitress
About McVeigh

The film follows Timothy before the events of April 19, 1995, when he blew up the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, taking 168 lives and injuring hundreds of others. There's a consistent looming suspense and eerie atmosphere throughout the film as Timothy eats, meets his friends and goes about doing his daily activities.

The film also explores the influence of the infamous Waco siege of 1993 and the white supremacist Richard Snell on his decisions. Although the actual bombing isn't displayed in the narrative, viewers get to see the destruction and dread it caused through actual footage and interviews.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"A haunting psychological thriller based on the chilling real-life events of the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in American history."

Stay tuned for more news and information on McVeigh and other such upcoming films and TV shows.

Edited by Bhargav
