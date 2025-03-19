McVeigh (2025): Release date, cast, trailer, and everything we know so far

McVeigh, a "haunting psychological thriller based on one of America's most infamous figures," which premiered at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival, is finally coming to theaters in the US and on VOD. Based on real-life events after the Waco siege, the movie by Mike Ott promises the dramatization of what is known as the single deadliest act of domestic terrorism in US history.

McVeigh will premiere in select US cinemas on March 21, 2025, and it will be available to watch via Video on Demand on the same day. The drama thriller, which was penned by Mike Ott and Alex Giolakis, stars Allie Allen as the titular army veteran alongside Brett Gelman, Ashley Benson, Tracy Letts, Anthony Carrigan, and more.

The movie's official trailer teases a harrowing story that happened in 1995, where 168 people were killed in "a shocking act of domestic terrorism."

When and where to watch McVeigh?

Per Decal Releasing will be overseeing the movie's distribution, and McVeigh will premiere in select movie theaters in the US on Friday, March 21, 2025. The film distribution company listed 21 cinemas across different states in the US, including New York, California, Georgia, Miami, Texas, Iowa, Michigan, Indiana, Florida, and more, where audiences can watch the film.

The movie will reportedly be available on Video On Demand and digital platforms like Apple TV, Amazon, and Fandango at Home starting March 21 as well, with options to rent or purchase the film for home viewing.

McVeigh cast and characters

Alfie Allen, who previously starred in John Wick and The Game of Thrones, stars in the movie as the title character Timothy, aka Tim. Alongside him is Brett Gilman, who plays Terry Nichols, a domestic terrorist who helped Tim plan the Oklahoma attack in 1995.

Here are the other cast and characters expected to be in the movie:

Tracy S. Letts as Richard Wayne Snell

Ashley Benson as Cindy

Anthony Carrigan as Frédéric

Grayson Berry as Dwight

Fiona Domenico as Amy

Isolda Dychauk as Jen

Kate Jo Hughes as Violet

Tiffany Montgomery as Tina

Jane Mowder as Faust

William E Newton as Skinhead

Jonathan Salisbury as Oliver

Abi Van Andel as Trisha

Courtney Warner as Karen

The movie is directed by American indie filmmaker Mike Ott, the man behind indie films like Lake Los Angeles, California Dreams, Analog Days, and Pearblossom Hwy. He also co-wrote the screenplay with Alex Gioulakis.

What is McVeigh all about?

The movie revolves around an ex-army man named Timothy, the infamous Oklahoma City bomber, behind what is considered the "single deadliest act of domestic terrorism in national history," per the film's description by Decal Releasing.

It aims to dive deep into Tim's mind and how his plan, which ended with the death of over a hundred people, started, along with the people who influenced him.

The synopsis of the film reads:

"Army veteran Timothy McVeigh hatches a deadly plan after the Waco siege. A psychological thriller depicting the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in U.S. history."

Is there a trailer?

Decal Releasing released the official trailer for the movie on February 13, 2025, setting a sneak peek of the harrowing event that happened on April 19, 1995. The trailer shows Alfie Allen's Tim hatching the plan to carry out a deadly bombing on the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoman City.

Tim is at the center of the plot of terrorism, but his mate, Terry Nichols, is with him all the way. In the trailer, they stack up the explosives and plan how to execute the whole thing.

Meanwhile, Tracy S. Letts' Richard Wayne Snell, who was already convicted and had planned to blow up the Federal Building himself a decade before, is shown to be in contact with Tim.

Catch McVeigh in select theaters, VOD, and digital platforms starting March 21, 2025.

