The 40th Independent Spirit Awards 2025 was held on February 22, 2025, in Santa Monica, California. The yearly event celebrated accomplishments in independent film and television, paying tribute to projects with budgets below $28 million. Presented by Aidy Bryant, the occasion showcased gender-neutral performance categories and honored varied voices within the industry.

Founded in 1984, the Independent Spirit Awards consistently showcase independent films that challenge creative limits. This year's Independent Spirit Awards 2025 emphasized its dedication to gender inclusivity by introducing non-gendered acting categories, expanding the acknowledgment of talent throughout the industry.

Independent Spirit Awards 2025 presented a robust array of nominees, highlighting the increasing impact of independent voices in film and television.

Highlights of Independent Spirit Awards 2025

Anora stood out as a significant victor, obtaining Best Feature and Best Director for Sean Baker. Additional remarkable winners include Dìdi, awarded Best First Feature, and A Real Pain, honored for its screenplay and acting. Mikey Madison secured Best Lead Performance for Anora, whereas Kieran Culkin took home Best Supporting Performance for A Real Pain in Independent Spirit Awards 2025.

In television categories, Best New Scripted Series was secured by Shōgun, while Richard Gadd and Nava Mau won Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series and Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series, respectively, for Baby Reindeer.

Here is the complete list of winners from the Independent Spirit Awards 2025.

The list of winners for the film categories is as follows:

Best Feature

I Saw the TV Glow

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

The Substance

Anora (Winner)

Best Director

Ali Abbasi - The Apprentice

Brady Corbet - The Brutalist

Alonso Ruizpalacios - La Cocina

Jane Schoenbrun - I Saw the TV Glow

Sean Baker - Anora (Winner)

Best Lead Performance

Amy Adams - Nightbitch

Ryan Destiny - The Fire Inside

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Keith Kupferer - Ghostlight

Demi Moore - The Substance

Hunter Schafer - Cuckoo

Justice Smith - I Saw the TV Glow

June Squibb - Thelma

Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Mikey Madison - Anora (Winner)

Best Breakthrough Performance

Isaac Krasner - Big Boys

Katy O’Brian - Love Lies Bleeding

Mason Alexander Park - National Anthem

René Pérez Joglar - In the Summers

Maisy Stella - My Old Ass (Winner)

Best Supporting Performance

Yura Borisov - Anora

Joan Chen - Dìdi

Danielle Deadwyler - The Piano Lesson

Carol Kane - Between the Temples

Karren Karagulian - Anora

Kani Kusruti - Girls Will Be Girls

Jack Haven - I Saw the TV Glow

Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing

Adam Pearson - A Different Man

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain (Winner)

Best First Feature

In the Summers

Janet Planet

The Piano Lesson

Problemista

Dìdi (Winner)

John Cassavetes Award (Best Feature Under $1 Million)

Big Boys

Ghostlight

Jazzy

The People's Joker

Girls Will Be Girls (Winner)

Best Screenplay

Scott Beck and Bryan Woods - Heretic

Megan Park - My Old Ass

Aaron Schimberg - A Different Man

Jane Schoenbrun - I Saw the TV Glow

Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain (Winner)

Best First Screenplay

Joanna Arnow - The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed

Annie Baker - Janet Planet

India Donaldson - Good One

Julio Torres - Problemista

Sean Wang - Dìdi (Winner)

Best Documentary Feature

Gaucho Gaucho

Hummingbirds

Patrice: The Movie

Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat

No Other Land (Winner)

Best International Film

All We Imagine as Light

Black Dog

Green Border

Hard Truths

Flow (Winner)

Best Cinematography

Đinh Duy Hưng - Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell

Maria von Hausswolff - Janet Planet

Juan Pablo Ramírez - La Cocina

Rina Yang - The Fire Inside

Jomo Fray - Nickel Boys (Winner)

Best Editing

Laura Colwell and Vanara Taing - Jazzy

Olivier Bugge Coutté and Olivia Neergaard-Holm - The Apprentice

Anne McCabe - Nightbitch

Arielle Zakowski - Dìdi

Hansjörg Weißbrich - September 5 (Winner)

Robert Altman Award

His Three Daughters (Winner)

Producers Award

Alex Coco

Zoë Worth

Sarah Winshall (Winner)

Someone to Watch Award

Nicholas Colia

Phan Thien An

Sarah Friedland (Winner)

Truer Than Fiction Award

Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie

Carla Gutiérrez

Rachel Elizabeth Seed (Winner)

The list of winners for the television categories is as follows:

Best New Scripted Series

Baby Reindeer

Diarra from Detroit

English Teacher

Fantasmas

Shōgun (Winner)

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

Erased: WW2's Heroes of Color

Photographer

Ren Faire

Social Studies

Hollywood Black (Winner)

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series

Brian Jordan Alvarez - English Teacher

Lily Gladstone - Under the Bridge

Kathryn Hahn - Agatha All Along

Cristin Milioti - The Penguin

Julianne Moore - Mary & George

Hiroyuki Sanada - Shōgun

Anna Sawai - Shōgun

Andrew Scott - Ripley

Julio Torres - Fantasmas

Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer (Winner)

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series

Tadanobu Asano - Shōgun

Enrico Colantoni - English Teacher

Betty Gilpin - Three Women

Chloe Guidry - Under the Bridge

Moeka Hoshi - Shōgun

Stephanie Koenig - English Teacher

Patti LuPone - Agatha All Along

Ruth Negga - Presumed Innocent

Brian Tee - Expats

Nava Mau - Baby Reindeer (Winner)

Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series

Diarra Kilpatrick - Diarra from Detroit

Joe Locke - Agatha All Along

Megan Stott - Penelope

Hoa Xuande - The Sympathizer

Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer (Winner)

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

How to Die Alone (Winner)

Independent Spirit Awards 2025 persist in highlighting independent projects, honoring creativity and narrative in film and TV. The event was streamed live on the official YouTube channels of Film Independent and IMDb.

Fans who missed the broadcast can watch the full ceremony of Independent Spirit Awards 2025 on these platforms, with highlights and exclusive interviews available on the Film Independent website and social media pages.

