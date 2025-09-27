Megan 2.0: Full list of cast and characters explored

The highly anticipated sequel, Megan 2.0 came out in June 2025, continuing the story of the first M3GAN. Gerard Johnstone directed it and wrote it together with Akela Cooper. The movie continues the story of the AI doll and introduces a new menace in the form of AMELIA, a human-like military robot constructed using M3GAN's own technology.

Directed by James Wan and Jason Blum, the film is the franchise's second installment and combines horror, science fiction, and action. Its global premiere was held in New York on 24 June 2025, ahead of its release in North America three days later by Universal Pictures.

Megan 2.0 boasts a blend of familiar faces from the original movie and new additions that contribute to the storyline. Ranging from Allison Williams' return as Gemma to Amie Donald's physical acting out of M3GAN.

Who stars in Megan 2.0?

1) Allison Williams as Gemma

Allison Williams (Image Via Getty)

Allison Williams reprises Gemma, the creator of M3GAN and now an AI ethicist. Williams originally gained attention as a cast member on the HBO television series Girls (2012–2017), playing Marnie Michaels and receiving a Critics' Choice nomination.

She rose to fame with Jordan Peele's Get Out (2017), her film debut, which was critically praised and nominated for awards. She has also appeared in The Perfection (2019), A Series of Unfortunate Events by Netflix (2018–2019), and Fellow Travelers by Showtime (2023).

2) Violet McGraw as Cady

Violet McGraw (Image Via Getty)

Violet McGraw is seen again playing the role of Cady, Gemma's niece. Born in 2011, McGraw started her acting career in the mid-2010s, first appearing in the television series Love and Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One (2018). She came into wide notice with young Nell Crain in The Haunting of Hill House (2018) and went on to feature in Doctor Sleep (2019).

McGraw is also a familiar face among Marvel enthusiasts for playing young Yelena Belova in Black Widow (2021) and reappearing in Thunderbolts (2025).

3) Amie Donald as M3GAN

Amie Donald (Image Via Getty)

New Zealand dancer and actress Amie Donald physically plays M3GAN in Megan 2.0. Born in 2010, Donald initially gained prominence as a competitive dancer, representing New Zealand at the 2019 Dance World Cup and receiving medals.

She started acting with Netflix's Sweet Tooth (2021) and broke out internationally with M3GAN (2022), wherein her stunts and viral dance sequence went viral. Exuding physicality, Donald does her own stunts as M3GAN, adding a human touch to the character.

She also co-ordinated her own viral dance scenes and played her breakout role for the 2025 sequel.

Supporting cast includes,

Jenna Davis as voice of M3GAN

Ivanna Sakhno as AMELIA

Jemaine Clement as Alton Appleton

Aristotle Athari as Christian

Brian Jordan Alvarez as Cole

Jen Van Epps as Tess

What is Megan 2.0 about?

Megan 2.0 takes place two years after the original movie, where Gemma has since become an advocate for AI regulation and is raising her niece, Cady. The film begins with the introduction of AMELIA, a humanoid war robot spawned from M3GAN's illicit technology, which becomes self-aware and poses a threat to humanity with an AI coup.

When M3GAN returns through a digital copy, she forms an uneasy partnership with Gemma to halt AMELIA. What ensues is a war of machines, as M3GAN battles her more lethal counterpart in a struggle that puts her skills to the test when it comes to choosing between control and doing what is right, culminating in an end-of-the-world showdown that may shape the destiny of both man and machine.

Interested viewers can watch Megan 2.0 on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ with an active subscription.

