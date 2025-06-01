Murder, Lies & Marriage on LMN: Full list of cast

The thriller film Murder, Lies & Marriage was released on Lifetime Movie Network on May 29, 2025. The movie was directed by Bruno Hernández and the screenplay was written by Michael Perronne. It was produced by Damián Romay and Jacobo Rispa.
The main cast of Murder, Lies & Marriage features Alex Trumble portraying Jack, Diane Box Worman as Mallory, Kelly Sullivan as Nicole, and Andrae Todd James Bicy as Detective Scott Hathorne. The synopsis of the movie as per Lifetime reads:
"After mistakenly being imprisoned for five long years for a murder she didn’t commit, Nicole is released from prison and immediately tries to reconnect with her now twelve-year-old daughter, Sarah. Her ex-husband, Jack, is dating former model Gwen, who has closely bonded with Sarah."
The synopsis continues:
"Nicole begins to suspect that Jack may have been behind the crime for which she’d been blamed and that both her daughter and Jack’s new girlfriend may be in danger."
Main cast of Murder, Lies & Marriage
1) Alex Trumble as Jack Colton
Alex Trumble portrays Jack in Murder, Lies & Marriage. He is Nicole’s ex-husband, who may have framed her for murder, and now dates Gwen while raising their daughter, Sarah.
Trumble is an actor with a growing presence in television and film. His credits include Murder, Lies and Marriage (2025), A Boyfriend to Die For (2025), and A Missed Connection (2024).
2) Diane Box Worman as Mallory
In Murder, Lies & Marriage, Diane Box Worman plays Mallory, a woman released after five years, wrongfully imprisoned, striving to reconnect with her daughter, Sarah, while suspecting Jack’s deception.
Worman's television credits include Out on a Limb (2024), The Actor (2024), and Falling Stars (2023). Worman is active in community theater.
3) Kelly Sullivan as Nicole
Kelly Sullivan stars as Nicole, a former model dating Jack and closely bonded with his and Mallory's daughter, Sarah. She is potentially in danger as Nicole uncovers Jack’s secrets.
Sullivan, born in Puyallup, Washington, on February 3, 1978, is best known for her role as Kate Howard/Connie Falconeri on General Hospital (2011–2016), for which she was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 2014.
Her credits include The Young and the Restless (2009–2011), Too Close to Home (2016–2017), and Henry Danger (2018).
4) Andrae Todd James Bicy as Detective Scott Hathorne
In Murder, Lies & Marriage, Andrae Todd James Bicy plays Scott Hathorne, a detective likely involved in investigating Nicole’s suspicions about Jack.
Bicy's credits include Catfish Christmas (2022), Chicago P.D., Mr. Manhattan (2024), and more.
The remaining cast of Murder, Lies & Marriage
Apart from the key cast, the other cast members are mentioned below:
- Jess Matney as Rick
- Colton Tapp as Connor
- Nadia Adelay as Gwen
- Lauren Pike as Kristen
- Joshua Henry as Bystander
- Victoria Cabral as Cafe Patron
- Rodney Hagan as Coffee Shop Patron
- Owen Phillips as Tad
- Erica Hector as Police Officer
- Mia Romay as Sarah
- Terry Quillen as Cocktail party patron
- Marin Wark as Misty
- Janora Sanders as Coffee shop patron
- Jennifer Baughman as Cocktail party guest
- Jerry Quillen as Cocktail Party Patron
- Anthony Horton as Gala Patron
- Gerald Schiedewitz as Police Officer
Watch Murder, Lies & Marriage streaming on Lifetime.