The Love Club Moms: Harper on UP: Full list of cast

The Love Club Moms: Harper is a 2025 romantic comedy airing on UPtv on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 7 PM ET. Directed by Alpha Nicky Mulowa, it is part of a four-part movie series by Corus Entertainment. The film follows Harper, a single mom navigating love and ambition.

Though premiering on UPtv, it is not exclusive to the network and is also available on Prime Video. The story centers on Harper, a community pillar facing divorce. She teams up with Colin, a single dad and counselor, on community projects. When Colin takes credit for her initiative, Harper runs against him in an election.

Sparks fly, but tensions rise as Harper challenges Colin. The Love Club, her mom, and friends support her campaign while nudging her toward romance with Colin. Exploring themes of empowerment and teamwork, the film stars Genelle Williams as Harper and Mark Taylor as Colin.

The narrative blends political rivalry with a budding romance, showcasing Harper’s growth. Her friends’ involvement adds humor and heart, making it a lighthearted story of second chances.

Main cast of The Love Club Moms: Harper

1) Genelle Williams as Harper

Genelle Williams as shown in The Love Club Moms: Harper (Image via UPtv)

Genelle Williams plays Harper, a driven single mom and community leader facing a divorce. Her role is central to the story, embodying resilience as she runs for councilor against Colin. Harper’s ambition and vulnerability drive the story, balancing political rivalry with romance. Her relationship with Colin evolves from allies to competitors, while she leans on the Love Club for support.

Born on February 18, 1984, in Toronto, Canada, Williams studied acting at the Canadian Film Centre. She is best known for her roles in Warehouse 13, Bitten, and Family Law. Her performance in The Expanse earned her a Canadian Screen Award nomination. Williams began acting in local theater before landing TV roles.

2) Mark Taylor as Colin

Still of Colin from The Love Club Moms: Harper (Image via Hallmark)

Mark Taylor portrays Colin, a divorced dad and community councilor running for re-election. His role adds charm and conflict, as he initially collaborates with Harper but sparks rivalry by taking credit for her work. Colin’s connection with Harper shifts from professional to romantic, enriching the plot.

Born in Montreal, Canada, on March 7, 1977, Taylor studied at Concordia University before pursuing acting. He is recognized for his roles in Flashpoint, Instant Star, and A Christmas Hero. Taylor’s theater background in Montreal led to TV roles. His nuanced performance as a likable yet flawed councilor earned praise in UPtv’s romantic comedies.

3) Ashley Newbrough as Tory

Ashley Newbrough will play Tory in The Love Club Moms: Harper (Image via Hallmark)

Ashley Newbrough stars as Tory, a Love Club member and single mom who supports Harper’s campaign. Her role provides emotional depth, offering advice drawn from her own experiences. Tory’s friendship with Harper and the group strengthens the film’s theme of solidarity.

Born October 13, 1987, in Newport, Rhode Island, Newbrough grew up in Canada and trained at the School of Toronto Dance Theatre. She’s known for Privileged, Mistresses, and Hallmark’s Love Under the Stars. Newbrough began her career in commercials before transitioning to TV roles. Her warm portrayal of Tory adds heart to the ensemble.

4) Nazneen Contractor as Nila

Still of Nazneen Contractor from The Love Club Moms: Harper (Image via Hallmark)

Nazneen Contractor plays Nila, a Love Club mom who encourages Harper’s political and romantic pursuits. Her role brings humor and perspective, guiding Harper through challenges. Nila’s bond with the group highlights their unity.

Born on August 26, 1982, in Mumbai, India, and raised in Toronto, Contractor studied at the University of Toronto and trained at the Birmingham Conservatoire. She is known for her roles in 24, Heroes Reborn, and Ransom. Her role in Star Trek Into Darkness gained wide acclaim.

Additional Cast of The Love Club Moms: Harper

Rebecca Dalton as Jo: Plays Jo, a Love Club mom and Harper’s friend. She’s an uptight principal offering strategic campaign advice. She is known for Good Witch.

Plays Jo, a Love Club mom and Harper’s friend. She’s an uptight principal offering strategic campaign advice. She is known for Good Witch. Stella Acquisto as Journalist: Portrays as a Journalist. Her true reporting and supporting presence add family dynamics to the movie. Recognized for local Canadian TV roles.

Portrays as a Journalist. Her true reporting and supporting presence add family dynamics to the movie. Recognized for local Canadian TV roles. Sage Arrindell as Phoebe: Acts as a volunteer aiding Harper’s election efforts. Brings energy to group scenes. Known for short films.

Acts as a volunteer aiding Harper’s election efforts. Brings energy to group scenes. Known for short films. Delia Lisette Chambers as Amelia: Plays a community member supporting Harper. Adds depth to the setting. Seen in The Boye.

Plays a community member supporting Harper. Adds depth to the setting. Seen in The Boye. David J. Phillips as Mayor of Burton Park: His role fuels Harper’s emotional arc. Known for the Bite Size Halloween TV series.

Other notable mentions of The Love Club Moms: Harper

The remaining cast members of the movie are given below:

Khalid Karim as Karim

Knox Kilani as Baby Alice

Cory Lipman as Ronny

Birva Pandya as Mara

Monica Rodriguez Knox as Penny

Owen Ross as Tyler

Marc Senior as Lance

Corey Sevier as Ryan

Stay tuned for more news and updates, and watch The Love Club Moms: Harper as it releases on May 11, 2025.

