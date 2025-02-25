My Dead Friend Zoe: Full list of cast in the comedy-drama movie

My Dead Friend Zoe is an upcoming dark comedy movie that delves into the psychological and emotional toll war takes on the mental health of an army veteran. The film explores themes like grief, friendship, loyalty, and the invisible wounds of war.

Directed by U.S. Army veteran Kyle Haussman-Stokes, the film follows the story of Merit, a U.S. Army Afghanistan veteran who has a complicated relationship with her family because she is haunted by her fallen best friend, Zoe.

As she navigates family tensions, personal demons, and the ghosts of her past, she must confront the unresolved trauma that threatens to consume her. That changes when her estranged grandfather, who is couped up in their family's ancestral lake house which is in dire need of help, although he vehemently refuses it.

My Dead Friend Zoe boasts an ensemble cast that includes Sonequa Martin-Green and Natalie Morales in the lead roles. Several other actors star in it. Keep reading to find out more about the star cast.

List of cast and characters in My Dead Friend Zoe

1) Sonequa Martin-Green as Merit

A still from My Dead Friend Zoe (Image via YouTube/Briarcliff Entertainment)

Sonequa Martin-Green plays the role of Merit, a U.S. Army veteran who loses her best friend while they are in Afghanistan on duty. The incident has a huge impact on Merit, who returns home with the memories of her dead best friend engraved in her psyche to the point that they haunt her.

Martin-Green is best known for her roles in TV shows. She starred as Sasha Williams in The Walking Dead and Michael Burnham in Star Trek: Discovery. Besides her TV roles, she has also appeared in movies like Yelling to the Sky and The Outside Story.

2) Natalie Morales as Zoe

A still from My Dead Friend Zoe (Image via YouTube/Briarcliff Entertainment)

Natalie Morales portrays the titular character, Zoe, Merit’s deceased best friend and fellow soldier. Zoe’s presence drives the narrative, complicating Merit’s relationship with her family as she struggles to move on with her life.

Although Morales ventured into the acting scene in 2006, she had her first major role in 2008's TV series The Middleman. She was a member of the main cast in the show White Collar for the first season and is currently starring as Dr. Monica Beltran in Grey's Anatomy. 2021's teen comedy Plan B marked her directorial debut.

3) Morgan Freeman as Dr. Cole

A still from My Dead Friend Zoe (Image via Briarcliff Entertainment)

Morgan Freeman will be seen in the role of Dr. Cole, a Vietnam Army veteran. Dr. Cole provides Merit with the guidance she needs to confront her past. The character is based on a real-life person who helped director Hausmann-Stokes confront his PTSD.

Freeman, who served in the U.S. Air Force for four years in the late ’50s, has starred in acclaimed movies like Million Dollar Baby, The Shawshank Redemption, and The Dark Knight Trilogy. Throughout his career, he has received numerous accolades, including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award.

4) Ed Harris as Dale

A still from My Dead Freind Zoe (Image via YouTube/Briarcliff Entertainment)

Ed Harris stars as Merit's estranged grandfather, Dale. He is also a war veteran and has a complex relationship with Merit. He lives alone at the family's lake house and has his own demons, although he pretends that he does not need help.

Harris' performances in movies like The Truman Show and The Hours have earned him Academy Award nominations. He made his directorial debut in 2000 with the biopic Pollock and recently appeared in A24's romantic thriller, Love Lies Bleeding.

Other members of the cast in My Dead Friend Zoe

Besides the aforementioned actors, several others appear in My Dead Friend Zoe. Below is a list of those actors:

Gloria Reuben as Kris

Utkarsh Ambudkar as Alex

Rich Paul as SPC Lewis

John-Peter Cruz as SGT Gonzales

Del Lewis as Roy Purdy

Drew Rausch as Doctor

Kelsi Umeko as Lawyer

Barbara Lusch as Conductor

Sandra Lee as Soldier Singer

My Dead Friend Zoe is scheduled for release in theaters on February 28, 2025.

