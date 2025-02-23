Things Will Be Different: Full list of cast in the sci-fi thriller

Things Will Be Different is a sci-fi thriller that hit theaters on October 4, 2024. The film is streaming on Hulu since February 21, 2025. This project marks Michael Felker's directorial debut and combines time travel loop along with psychological drama.

The plot of Things Will Be Different follows a sibling duo, Sidney and Joseph, who take refuge in a secluded farmhouse while on the run after committing a robbery. This farmhouse has a closet which leads them to a different timeline where they are safe from the police.

Things do not go as planned and they get stuck in there with a harrowing future ahead of them. The movie features Riley Dandy as Sidney, and Adam David Thompson portrays Joseph.

List of complete cast and characters of Things Will Be Different

1) Riley Dandy as Sidney

A still from Things Will Be Different (Image via YouTube/Magnolia Pictures)

Riley Dandy essays the role of Sidney in Things Will Be Different. Sidney is Joseph's estranged sister and Stephanie's mother. She gets into the troublesome trade with Joseph because she wants to provide a better future for her daughter.

Dandy is known for her role as Tory Tooms in the holiday horror classic Christmas Bloody Christmas. She gained recognition for playing the lead in the Netflix romantic comedy That's Amor. She also starred in the HBO Max film titled A Hollywood Christmas.

2) Adam David Thompson as Joseph

A still from Things Will Be Different (Image via YouTube/Magnolia Pictures)

Adam David Thompson plays the role of Joseph, Sidney's estranged brother and her partner in crime. He gives the idea of using time travel closet door to escape the police—a decision he regrets later.

Actor Thompson made his feature film debut alongside Elizabeth Olsen in the thriller Martha Marcy May Marlene in 2011. He played supporting roles in several films such as A Walk Among the Tombstones and 10 Things I Hate About Life.

3) Justin Benson as Vice Grip Left

Justin Benson portrays one of the operators of the Vice Grip. He and Vice Grip Right guide Sidney and Joseph throughout their time in the alternate timeline zone.

Benson is a filmmaker, writer, and producer who is best known for The Endless (2017), and Synchronic (2019). Apart from making an appearance in Things Will Be Different, he and his filmmaking partner, Aaron Moorhead, serve as executive producers for this film. The duo has worked on projects of several genres and one of the most recent ones is the Marvel series, Daredevil: Born Again.

4) Sarah Bolger as Vice Grip Right

Sarah Bolger at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 (Image via Getty)

Sarah Bolger is the other operator of the Vice Grip. Her role is similar to that of Vice Grip Left. Together, they are responsible for guiding the criminal siblings in their escape.

Bogler is an Irish actress who has featured in many films and TV shows and is most widely known for her role as Princess Mary Tudor in The Tudors. She also had a guest role as Princess Aurora in the fairy tale drama, Once Upon a Time (2011-2018).

Apart from the aformentioned list, there are two more minor characters that make an appearance in the movie: Chloe Skoczen as a visitor and Jori Felker as a waitress.

Michael Felker on why he used the sibling dynamic in Things Will Be Different

At the time of the movie release in October 2024, Magnet Pictures published a Q&A session with director Michael Felker on its website. He reflected on why he presented the protagonists as siblings, instead of friends or a couple. He explained:

"I set the movie between brother and sister because I wanted to tell a story that mirrored my own estrangement with my sister who I grew up very close with (she’s a little under two years older than me)."

He also revealed that Joseph and Sidney having the same tattoo was a touch he added to the story, inspired by the matching tattoos Felker and his sister have.

Things Will Be Different is available for streaming on Hulu.

