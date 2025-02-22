The Most Beautiful Girl in the World: Full list of cast in Netflix's latest rom-com film

The Indonesian rom-com The Most Beautiful Girl in the World premiered on Netflix on Valentine's Day. The movie explores themes of love and personal growth while maintaining a relatively traditional approach to romance.

The film sees Reuben Wiraatmadja as a carefree playboy who is the sole heir to a huge media company. He used to make fun of his father's concern regarding ratings and dating shows. After his father's passing, things take an unexpected turn for Reuben.

Reuben is informed that for him to able to gain access to his inheritance, he has to fulfill his father's last wish. This wish is that he must get married to the most beautiful girl in the world within 6 months of his passing.

In his desperation to make his father's last wish come true, Reuben arranges for a dating show and decides to marry the woman who wins it. Fate has other plans for him, as he falls for the show's producer instead.

While Reza Rahadian appears as Reuben, Sheila Dara Aisha plays the role of Kiara Clarissa. Keep reading to learn about the cast and characters of the movie.

List of the complete cast of The Most Beautiful Girl in the World

1) Reza Rahadian appears as Reuben Wiraatmadja

A still from The Most Beautiful Girl in the World (Image via Netflix Indonesia)

Reza Rahadian stars as the rom-com's lead male protagonist Reuben Wiraatmadja. He is the sole heir of the media mogul Gunadi Wiraatmadja. Marriage was the last thing on Reuben's mind if it had not been a matter of his inheritance. On the quest for the most beautiful girl in the world, he finds the one he loves.

Rahadian began his career as a model so that he could crossover into the film industry. His modeling background earned him roles in Indonesian soap operas. 2007's horror-comedy Film Horror marked his film debut. His first critically acclaimed film was 2009's Hanung Bramantyo's Woman with a Turban. He has since starred in a variety of films.

2) Sheila Dara Aisha as Kiara Clarissa

A still from The Most Beautiful Girl in the World (Image via YouTube/Netflix Indonesia)

Sheila Dara Aisha plays the role of the lead female protagonist Kiara Clarissa. Kiara is the producer of the show which is on the lookout for the most beautiful girl in the world. She falls in love with Reuben eventually.

Aisha is an Indonesian singer and actress who began performing at a young age but did not make her film debut until 2013. However, her first leading role did not come until 2021's mystery drama Teka-Teki Tika. Her performance in the romantic drama film Falling In Love Like In Movies earned the Citra Award for Best Supporting Actress.

3) Kevin Julio as Jimmy Setiawan

A still from The Most Beautiful Girl in the World (Image via YouTube/Netflix Indonesia)

Kevin Julio appears as Jimmy Setiawan, a co-worker of Kiara and Reuben. Other details about the character are not known as of now, but considering the trailer, he seems to be close to Reuben.

Julio is an Indonesian actor, singer, and presenter. He began his career as an actor in supporting roles in 2006. He made his debut as a presenter in 2013's music program Dahsyat. In 2014, he won the Bandung Film Festival for Excellence Actor in a Lead Role.

4) Indra Birowo as Agung Santoso

A still from The Most Beautiful Girl in the World (Image via Netflix Indonesia)

Indra Birowo appears as Agung Santoso. Birowo is an Indonesian actor and comedian, who made his TV debut in the comedy show Extravaganza. His film debut came in 2000's Bintang Jatuh.

He has since appeared in many movies and TV shows. In 2013, he was nominated for Best Actor in an Omnibus at the Maya Awards.

Other members of the cast

A still from The Most Beautiful Girl in the World (Image via YouTube/Netflix Indonesia)

Besides the aforementioned actors, numerous other actors appear in the movie. Here is a list of some of those:

Jihane Almira as Helen Kusuma

Bucek Depp as Gunadi Wiraatmadja

Ira Wibowo as Anna Wiraatmadja

Frederika Cull as Anggie Sukma

Dea Panendra as Dita Hadiwijaya

Agastya Kandou as Baskoro Siregar

Ferry Salim as Marc Salim

The Most Beautiful Girl in the World is available for streaming on Netflix.

