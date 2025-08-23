Ne Zha 2 ending explained: How the ending completes Ne Zha and Ao Bing’s journey

The 2025 Chinese animated fantasy-adventure comedy Ne Zha 2 is a follow-up to the popular 2019 film Ne Zha. It was written and directed by Jiaozi (Yu Yang), and it debuted on January 29, 2025, in mainland China. The film was released in the U.S. on August 22, 2025.

The voice cast for the Mandarin version includes Lü Yanting, Han Mo (Han Mo), Lu Qi, Zhang Jiaming, Wang Deshun, and Zhuo Yongxi. The English dub of Ne Zha 2 stars Michelle Yeoh as Lady Yin, with Crystal Lee and Griffin Puatu voicing Ne Zha, Aleks Le as Ao Bing, Vincent Rodriguez III as Li Jing, and Rick Zeiff as Taiyi Zhenren.

Ne Zha 2 is set after the events of Ne Zha, when a terrible disaster leaves both Ne Zha and Ao Bing without their physical forms. To save their souls, Master Taiyi uses the Seven-Colored Lotus to recreate their bodies, but Ao Bing's spirit gets locked inside.

The former rivals are compelled to share a body, making them put aside their disagreements and participate in three celestial trials that could help Ao Bing regain his old form. Meanwhile, Shen Gongbao and the Dragon King's evil troops pose a threat to the seas.

To safeguard their world, Ne Zha and Ao Bing learn how to cooperate and turn disagreement into an unexpected bond. Ne Zha and Ao Bing triumph over their competition in the film's conclusion, revealing that true power comes from unity. They overcome the Dragon King's soldiers and survive the challenges, signifying peace and a common future.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers about Ne Zha 2. Viewer's discretion advised.

Ne Zha 2 ending explained: Unity beyond rivalry

A visual from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/A24)

Ne Zha 2 continues the epic journey of Ne Zha and Ao Bing, whose bodies were destroyed at the climax of the first film. After being reborn by Master Taiyi Zhenren, the two navigate their fragile new forms and a treacherous journey to immortality, which is made more difficult by the Immortal Wuliang's evil schemes and a coming conflict between the dragon clan and the heavenly Chan sect.

With a dramatic and transforming conclusion, the story delves deeply into identity, fate, and what it really means to be a hero. The film's ending unravels layers of deception and sacrifice. The destruction of Chentang Pass is shown to have been orchestrated by Wuliang, the supposedly moral leader of the Chan cult, to frame Ao Guang and establish the dominance of his sect.

This treason prepares the ground for an epic battle in which Wuliang's army tries to turn demons and dragons into elixirs. Ne Zha's mother, Lady Yin, is tragically transformed after being thrown into the cauldron; her sacrifice gives Ne Zha a newfound sense of rage and determination.

A visual from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/A24)

Ne Zha is reborn after using the cauldron's power. His new body is formed by grief and rage instead of divine help. After this crucial rebirth, Ne Zha, who has now entirely accepted his dual nature, leads the liberated dragons and demons in a daring breakout from the cauldron, driving the heavenly forces to withdraw.

The conclusion of Ne Zha 2 is a redefinition of "good" and "evil," showing that real virtue can arise from unexpected places. While Ao Bing, devoted to his friend, stays with Ne Zha to reveal Wuliang's corruption, Ao Guang and the other dragons flee. Wuliang himself falls into his own magical trap while seeking out more friends from a secret prison in the mid-credits sequence, providing a hint at future conflicts.

The film criticizes dominant power structures, personified by Wuliang's oppressive Chan sect, which hides oppression under the pretext of "civilization." Ne Zha delivers a message of self-acceptance and the morality of standing up for what is right by strongly opposing oppressive rulers.

Ne Zha 2 released theatrically in the U.S. on August 22, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

