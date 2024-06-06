"Neither one of these two looks Italian": Fans react to 'Romeo & Juliet' casting

Ever since information concerning the cast of the highly anticipated Romeo & Juliet play was made public, fans have been extremely divided in their opinions. While a faction of the people who were looking forward to the stage adaptation of the hit Shakespearean play are happy with the casting, others are visibly upset.

The two factions with highly opposing views have taken to social media to express their viewpoints. A majority of people think that casting Tom Holland and Francesca Amewudah as Romeo and Juliet, respectively, does not do justice to the characters's Italian roots.

"Just for the record, neither one of these two looks Italian,", said an X user.

"Look like russians", wrote another user.

"As an Italian, I find this is ret**ded and insulting, wrote one user.

That said, some people do not have a problem with Romeo & Juliet's casting. They have extended their support to the actors and crew involved in the show.

"You’re trolling of course and this is a disgrace but the guy on the left would pass virtually anywhere as an Italian (although his gracile frame reminds me more of a Spaniard)", wrote one user.

"Forgive the world has changed, people evolve, what’s A Russian? A Chechen A Tuva A Yakut, if you guys wanna change the laws, change the laws, no birthright citizenship make changes to the law, but under the legal definition of it now they are Italians you know what I mean", wrote another user.

"I think it’s the actor’s job to convince us", said another user.

Why are fans unhappy with Tom Holland and Francesca Amewudah's casting in Romeo & Juliet?

In the Shakespearean play, Romeo Montague and Juliet Capulet are from Verona, Italy, which makes them Italians. However, the actors who portray the roles are not Italian. Both Tom Holland and Francesca Amewudah were born in England, which makes them English.

Most people on the internet have expressed their discomfort over the casting of the play. A majority of the population believe that only Italian actors should have been cast in lead roles in Romeo & Juliet. They believe that the actors do not resemble the titular characters of the play in any manner.

About Romeo & Juliet

Romeo & Juliet is a play by acclaimed director Jamie Lloyd, who has previously been associated with successful plays such as The Effect, Sunset Blvd, and A Doll's House.

His association with Tom Holland in the play was revealed in February 2024 when Holland and Lloyd shared the news on their respective Instagram accounts. It was revealed that Holland would play Romeo in Lloyd's adaptation of the play, which would be available at the Duke of York’s Theatre From May 2024 onwards. The show will also be available for 12 weeks only.

News about Juliet's casting in Jamie Lloyd's Romeo & Juliet was revealed much later. On March 28, 2024, Lloyd's company's official Instagram handle, The Jamie Lloyd Company, put up a post confirming Francesca Amewudah's association with the play. It revealed that the actor would be portraying Juliet in the highly anticipated play. The Instagram post read:

"Francesca Amewudah-Rivers is Juliet in Jamie Lloyd’s pulsating new vision of Shakespeare’s immortal tale of wordsmiths, rhymers, lovers and fighters."

Romeo & Juliet will be available all through June at Duke of York’s Theatre.