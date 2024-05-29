Allie Shehorn GoFundMe raises more than $83,000 for Hollywood makeup artist stabbed by ex-boyfriend

Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn was recently stabbed multiple times by her ex-boyfriend, leaving her seriously injured. The Los Angeles Times reported that the incident took place on May 23, 2024, around 4:30 am. The publication also stated that Allie Shehorn was stabbed more than 20 times.

The incident took place just days after Allie Shehorn had filed a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend. Post the attack, the family of the makeup artist organized a fundraiser for her to cover her medical expenses, as she continues to remain in the hospital. The family has managed to raise over $83,000 in just a few days as more than 1,000 people have donated to the cause.

The family clarified that the money donated will directly help Allie Shehorn in covering her medical bills, surgeries, medications, treatments, hospital expenses, therapy sessions, and even her living expenses while she recovers from the injuries.

Details explored as ex-boyfriend left Hollywood makeup artist with serious injuries. (Image via GoFundMe)

After the incident took place during the early hours of May 23, 2024, her friends who organized the GoFundMe campaign said that Allie Shehorn underwent surgery and was stable.

Furthermore, three days later, her feeding tubes had been removed, and she had been moved out of the ICU. Her friends then revealed that she continues to be in a critical state, as she “developed a slight fever” from all the stab wounds.

The friends also posted another update on the GoFundMe page on May 27, 2024, stating that the “man who did this” had been caught. They informed that he was trying to flee the country via the Texas and Mexican border.

“The road to recovery will be long and arduous”- Allie Shehorn's friends provide update on her condition

As Allie’s friends started a fundraiser to help her with the medical expenses, they wrote in the About section:

“Recently, she faced a horrific and senseless act of violence – she was stabbed multiple times by her ex-boyfriend. As a result, Allie is now in the hospital fighting for her life, in critical condition. Allie is a remarkable person, full of warmth, kindness, and love."

They added:

"No one deserves to endure such a traumatic experience, especially someone as compassionate and caring as Allie. The road to recovery will be long and arduous, but with your support, we can help ease her burden and provide the financial assistance she desperately needs."

As per Entertainment Weekly, Allie Shehorn has worked on multiple projects including Babylon, Mean Girls, Family Switch, Fall, and Rebel Moon. Furthermore, while Allie’s friends have stated that the man who stabbed Allie has been arrested, the authorities have not addressed the matter, and have remained tight-lipped on the whole fiasco so far.