“At least this time.. we need a different story”- Avatar: Fire and Ash first images have fans skeptical

Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third installment of the popular Avatar franchise, which is set to release on December 19, 2025. Directed by James Cameron, this movie will follow the events of Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) and see the Sully-led clan face some new adversaries.

With the release date approaching, fans have been abuzz for any news regarding Avatar: Fire and Ash. Earlier today, a new image of the movie was unveiled online, and as expected, the fan reactions have been rolling in on social media.

The opinions voiced vary greatly, with some being skeptical about the storyline, such as @BeautyOf_Cinema on X, who said:

"At least this time.. we need a different story."

Similar sentiments were shared by a few others, who have criticized the plot of the previous movie and are hoping that the upcoming film delivers a good story.

"Avatar Jake Sully is going to tame the whole planet of Pandora at this rate! I truly hope the next film has a better plot than the 2nd one, which was a copy paste of the plot of the first film! Beautiful movie though I will say," one fan commented on X.

"Still can’t believe there’s 'cool visuals' movie goers.....Give us a good story and not generic bs," another user wrote on X.

"Looks so cool! Is it going to be good though? What does everyone think?" a response came from another user on X.

However, some fans also share excitement rather than skepticism about the upcoming movie. They have taken to social media to sing praises about the franchise and express their eagerness to watch the new installment.

"Pandora’s flames are rising...this is going to be epic," one fan excitedly shared on X.

"Looking forward to it ...Pandora has amazing visuals," another person posted on X.

How Avatar: Fire and Ash lives up to the expectations of fans remains to be seen. The initial look hints at stunning visual effects, which have been a highlight of the previous installments.

Although no official trailer has been released, a trailer was screened exclusively at CinemaCon 2025, which has not yet been made public. This has left fans eagerly awaiting any news about the upcoming movie.

Avatar: Fire and Ash - What we know so far

Avatar: Fire and Ash is being directed by James Cameron, who has been at the helm of the franchise since its first installment. It is being produced by Lightstorm Entertainment and TSG Entertainment, under the banner of 20th Century Studios.

The title of the movie was revealed in August 2024 by Cameron at Disney's D23 fan convention. Filming began as early as 2017, simultaneously with its prequel, Avatar: The Way of Water (2022).

Although plot details are not known, the movie will reportedly introduce two new clans - the peaceful Wind Traders and the Ash People, who were formerly Na'vi, but have since forsaken Eywa. Cameron has mentioned that the latter will be the antagonists of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Two more sequels have already been announced, but will start filming after the release of this movie.

Fans can watch this space for more updates on the Avatar franchise.

