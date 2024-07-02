“But she was very good-humored about it” — Joseph Quinn shares an embarrassing exchange he had with Taylor Swift

  • home icon
Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn opened up about his embarrassing encounter with global superstar Taylor Swift when he appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast on July 1, 2024. Speaking to host Josh Horowitz, Quinn revealed he felt "f*cking stupid" while meeting Swift when asked if he had any embarrassing moments since becoming famous.

"I met Taylor Swift once, and I said, 'You're Taylor Swift.' She was very funny. She said something nice about like the show [Stranger Things], and I said, 'Oh, thanks. You're Taylor Swift.' I meant it as a compliment. It's definitely a compliment, and I remember thinking like, 'That was f*cking stupid'. But she was very good-humored about it."
Joseph Quinn, aged 30, added that the two are on "great terms" now and jested about featuring in one of her upcoming albums. Quinn and Swift have a mutual friend in Sadie Sink, who plays Max in Stranger Things and starred in Swift's short film All Too Well.

Joseph Quinn practiced the iconic "Flame On" line for an hour

Joseph Quinn is set to star as Johnny Storm, one of the titular characters in Marvel's highly anticipated The Fantastic Four, alongside Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, aka, the core four. The movie, slated for release on July 25, 2025, also reportedly includes Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, and John Malkovich in supporting roles.

In the podcast with Josh Horowitz, Quinn revealed that he spent an hour perfecting Johnny Storm's iconic catchphrase "Flame On", used by the superhero to transform into his alter ego, The Human Torch.

youtube-cover

The Stranger Things actor, who is gearing up to begin filming for the Marvel movie on July 29, revealed that his A Quiet Place: Day One co-star Lupita Nyong'o gave him sound advice for joining the MCU as a Marvel alum herself. The Oscar-winning actress portrayed Nakia in Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Speaking to People Magazine, Joseph Quinn said:

"She [Nyong'o] said that I'm going to have a blast and to enjoy it. She was very helpful when I was considering all of that stuff. She's obviously part of that world and spoke about her experience with a lot of fondness, so it was encouraging."

Marvel revealed that The Fantastic Four will be a period piece set in the 1960s.

Joseph Quinn has a busy year ahead of him, starting with the release of A Quiet Place: Day One, the prequel to John Krasinski's 2018 flick A Quiet Place. Quinn co-stars alongside Lupita Nyong'o in the prequel directed by Michael Sarnoski which was released on June 28, 2024.

Joseph Quinn's character, Eric, will team up with Lupita's character Sam, and her cat Frodo, to survive monsters who hunt using echolocation and sound.

youtube-cover

According to ET Online, Joseph Quinn also stars in the Ridley Scott-directed Gladiator II, slated for release on November 22, 2024. The star-studded cast includes Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, and Pedro Pascal. The movie serves as a sequel to the 2000 flick Gladiator, starring Russel Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix, and will see Quinn as the Roman Emperor Caracalla.

