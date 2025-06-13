Callum Turner net worth and fortune explored as Dua Lipa confirms engagement with the British actor

Dua Lipa confirmed her engagement to British actor Callum Turner in a British Vogue cover story on June 12, 2025. The couple has been dating since January 2024, according to People magazine.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Callum Turner is estimated to be worth $5 million. He is known for his acting roles in films such as Green Room, The Last Letter from Your Lover, and The Boys in the Boat.

Callum Turner also acted as Theseus Scamander in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Last year, he appeared in the Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air. Last year, in an interview with the Gentlemen's Journal, the actor stated that he loved his job and hoped never to get bored with it.

"I hope there'll never be a point when I feel like I've made it. I don't want there to be a point where I feel like I'm jaded with it or bored of it. I just want to keep doing the thing I love, and I really love making movies and being characters and researching worlds and parts and people," Turner said.

More details on Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's engagement

Dua Lipa is wearing her engagement ring. (Image via Instagram/@dualipa)

Although the singer did not share her engagement date, she has been hinting at her engagement, as she included the ring in her Instagram posts over the last few months. In January 2025, engagement ring designer Susie Saltzman told BRIDES that the ring was "a round, brilliant, or old European cut."

Dua Lipa is "obsessed" with the wide cigar band engagement ring, as she told Vogue that Callum Turner took the advice of her sister and her best friends before picking it. She told the media outlet that the British actor knows her well.

"Yeah, we're engaged. It's very exciting. I'm obsessed with it. It's so me. It's nice to know the person that you're going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well," she said.

Dua Lipa stated that Turner was shooting, and she was busy with the Radical Optimism Tour, which is scheduled to conclude on December 5, 2025. The pop star said she never made any wedding plans and is confused about what she would wear.

"I want to finish my tour, Callum's shooting, so we're just enjoying this period. I've never been someone who's really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I'm like: 'Oh, what would I wear?'" Dua Lipa said.

The singer said that she was looking forward to growing old with Callum Turner and being "best friends forever."

"This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don't know, be best friends forever – it's a really special feeling," the singer stated.

According to Deadline's April 23, 2024, report, Callum Turner is set to star in Apple TV's sci-fi series Neuromancer.

