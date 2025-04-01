Dua Lipa announces Latin America Radical Optimism tour: Stadium dates for six cities explored

Grammy and BRIT Award-winning singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has officially announced the Latin America leg of her Radical Optimism Tour. The pop star will perform in stadiums across Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, and Mexico during the fall of 2025.

The tour expansion brings her total number of scheduled performances to 77, covering Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and now Latin America. Ticket presales will begin on April 7, 2025, with general sales starting on April 10.

The Latin American leg of the Radical Optimism Tour will commence on November 7, 2025, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, at the Estadio River Plate. It will conclude with two consecutive performances on December 1 and 2 in Mexico City, Mexico, at Estadio GNP Seguros. The full list of announced tour dates is as follows:

November 7 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate

– Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate November 11 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional

– Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional November 15 – São Paulo, Brazil – MorumBIS Stadium

– São Paulo, Brazil – MorumBIS Stadium November 22 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Estádio Nilton Santos

– Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Estádio Nilton Santos November 25 – Lima, Peru – Estadio San Marcos

– Lima, Peru – Estadio San Marcos November 28 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estadio El Campín

– Bogotá, Colombia – Estadio El Campín December 1-2 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

More about Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour 2025

Fans eager to attend the concerts can purchase tickets starting April 7, 2025, during the artist presale. A Visa presale for select markets in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Peru will begin on April 8, offering cardholders access to tickets before the general sale.

The general public ticket sale is set to begin on April 10. Visa is also expected to announce promotional offers and special experiences for fans in participating countries.

Ticket sales will be handled by authorized vendors, including Vivid Seats and StubHub. Given the high demand for Lipa's concerts, early ticket purchases are recommended.

Dua Lipa delivered the first shows of her 2025 Radical Optimism Tour in Melbourne, Australia, to massive public acclaim. The show offers a visually remarkable experience, with elaborate designs that combine impressive lights and costume changes, according to antiMusic.

Media in Australia praised the show, calling it "a joyous mixtape of absolute bangers," according to the Herald Sun. Meanwhile, Rolling Stone Australia gave it four stars, calling it "a triumph." During the concert tour, Dua Lipa delighted audiences by bringing out several special guests, including Troye Sivan and Kevin Parker from Tame Impala and Vance Joy.

Dua Lipa customizes her concerts by performing specific covers that match the musical identity of each nation she visits. For instance, she sings AC/DC's Highway to Hell when performing in Australia, alongside Kylie Minogue’s Can’t Get You Out of My Head for the Australian audience.

As reported by antiMusic, Dua Lipa’s third studio album, Radical Optimism, has been a commercial success, debuting at No. 1 in 12 countries. It became the best-selling album by a UK female artist in 2024 and recorded the highest first-week sales for a UK female artist since 2021.

In the United States, the album peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart and No. 2 on the Billboard 200, marking the singer’s most successful album launch yet.

The album includes three hit singles—Illusion, Houdini, and Training Season—which reached the top 10 positions on the Billboard Hot 100. Music critics praised the album for fusing dance-pop with retro chic from the '70s and '80s.

The Radical Optimism Tour initially kicked off on November 5, 2024, in Singapore, and will continue until its scheduled conclusion on October 16, 2025, in Seattle, Washington.

