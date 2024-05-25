Cannes Film Festival 2024: Complete list of winners in all category

Arguably one of the biggest nights in the industry, Cannes 2024, which took place from May 14 to May 25 in France, concluded on a heady front with Sean Baker and Mikey Madison’s Anora. The opening film for this year’s event was The Second Act, a French comedy film written and directed by Quentin Dupieux, with him also in the lead.

With a highly regarded jury, Barbie director Greta Gerwig presided over a group of some of the top pickers in the business to determine this year's winners.

Perhaps the biggest news that came out of the Cannes Film Festival this year was the announcement of Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof’s selection via The Seed of the Sacred Fig in the main competition. The filmmaker was sentenced to prison in Iran after being charged with "propaganda against the regime,” back home, and is facing an 8-year imprisonment.

Regardless, the event concluded with the announcement of all the major winners for this year’s award, with Anora taking home the Palme d’Or, which is the major prize given out during the yearly event. Here, we look at all the winners from this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

2024 Cannes Film Festival: All winners’ list

Renowned for its selection of the best works from around the world, a range of recent and future releases were part of this year’s Festival. However, it was Anora which most notably stole the show, as it resulted in a 12-minute standing ovation after its viewing and took home the biggest prize as well.

However, plenty of other directors and films also will be well-remembered as a result of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light made history by becoming the first Indiana film to win the Cannes Grand Prix.

The complete exhaustive list of all the individual and major winners can be seen below:

Major Awards

Palme d’Or: Anora

Grand Prix: All We Imagine as Light

Jury Prize: Emilia Pérez

Special Prize (Prix Spécial): The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Mohammad Rasoulof

Individual Awards

Best Actor: Jesse Plemons from Kinds of Kindness

Best Actress: Ensemble of Emilia Pérez - Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz

Best Director: Miguel Gomes from Grand Tour

Best Screenplay: Coralie Fargeat from The Substance

Special Recognitions

Camera d’Or (Best First Feature): Armand, directed by Halfdan Ullman Tondel

Camera d’Or Special Mention: Mongrel, directed by Chiang Wei Liang, You Qiao Yin

Short Film Palme d’Or: The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent, directed by Nebojša Slijepčević

Short Film Special Mention: Bad for a Moment, directed by Daniel Soares

Golden Eye Documentary Prize: Ernest Cole: Lost and Found and The Brink of Dreams

Queer Palm: Three Kilometers to the End of the World

Palme Dog: Kodi, Palm Dog

Notably, Jacques Audiard’s creation, Emilia Perez, not only won the Jury Prize, but it also won out when it comes to several individual awards, as the likes of Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz won the Best Actress award for their cooperative portrayal of the titular character.

That in itself, concluded the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, with a range of stellar projects winning out in various categories.