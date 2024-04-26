Chris Pine talks about wanting to be like Harrison Ford and Gary Oldman while growing up

Chris Pine's debut film as a director, Poolman, premiered in Los Angeles on April 24, 2024. The actor appeared for an interview with People magazine at the event, addressing the people who were an inspiration for him while he dreamt of becoming successful in the entertainment industry.

Speaking to the outlet, he recalled the time when he was a kid and wore an outfit similar to a character from the musical comedy Bugsy Malone. He added that he also tried to appear like Tom Cruise from Top Gun and continued:

"But certainly… I guess I simultaneously wanted to be Harrison Ford and also wanted to be like Gary Oldman or Lee Marvin, or Walter Brennan."

Pine also plays an important role in the upcoming comedy mystery, sharing the screen with well-known faces such as Danny DeVito and Annette Bening. The film officially arrives on the big screen on May 10, 2024.

Chris Pine speaks on his early life and his career over the years: interview statements explained

The Wonder Woman star told People magazine that he spent most of his childhood days in Los Angeles. He said that the city used to be different at the time and was like the "Boulevard of Dreams." He added that he had witnessed the rise and fall of many people in the industry and said:

"I saw the highs and lows of the industry. And I grew up around people that were living the dream and people that desperately wanted to be in the dream."

Furthermore, the Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit star talked about the things that are currently becoming a problem in Los Angeles. Chris Pine said that there is no "above-ground public transportation" and people don't appreciate the architecture that has been the major attraction of the city.

Chris Pine stated that one of the characters in Poolman is "a musical-theater major that came out here to do a pilot." He continued:

"My girlfriend [in the movie] was once on Melrose Place and is now a Pilates instructor, and my best friend Jack Dennisoff, [played by] Danny DeVito, is a B-movie horror director that never really made it. So this is really my tribute to that part of Los Angeles."

Chris Pine reveals that he was nervous during the premiere of The Princess Diaries 2

The Hell or High Water star's career started many years ago on television. The Los Angeles native added more credits to his list in a short period, including the Star Trek reboot.

In another conversation with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, Chris Pine recalled the time when he attended the premiere of The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement around 20 years ago. The event was organized at Disneyland and the film featured Anne Hathaway opposite Pine.

The star talked about the nervousness he felt after being picked up by his agent. He further elaborated by saying:

"I mean, I remember wearing Converse and grey pants and just being absolutely terrified. Just because this whole experience and people shouting… you've got to get used to that whole thing."

Chris Pine also addressed Poolman, saying that it was written during the Covid-19 pandemic. The 43-year-old described the project as an experimental film and that he did not prefer to make a "sad sack movie that has a lot of string quartets." He continued:

"I know what it's like to feel alone – aside from COVID – and that feeling of being uncomfortable in your skin and searching for love and not knowing really how to find it."

As mentioned earlier, the film's theatrical release date has been locked by the producers. However, the initial reaction after its premiere at TIFF last year has not been as positive as expected, scoring 23% on the review website Rotten Tomatoes.