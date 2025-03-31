Coyote vs Acme is finally getting a theatrical release

Coyote vs Acme, the high-profile project that was shelved by Warner Bros, and quite controversially so, is now all set to get a theatrical release, thanks to a deal that WB cracked with Ketchup Entertainment. The independent film production and distribution company has confirmed that it has acquired the worldwide rights for the Looney Tunes movie and it is expected to release in theatres sometime in 2026.

Ketchup Entertainment is the same company that rescued the recent Looney Tunes animated movie The Day the Earth Blew Up. The deal for Coyote vs Acme is in the $50M range, as per Deadline.

Ketchup Entertainment's CEO, Gareth West, said in a statement:

"We’re thrilled to have made a deal with Warner Bros. Pictures to bring this film to audiences worldwide. Coyote Vs Acme is a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern storytelling, capturing the essence of the beloved Looney Tunes characters while introducing them to a new generation. We believe it will resonate with both longtime fans and newcomers alike."

The project had a positive response in the test screenings but was still shelved in late 2023, allegedly for the tax write-off. The news of shelving Coyote vs Acme generated many angry responses from fans.

The deal is also a big step for Ketchup Entertainment, who will now add this movie to their packed slate. It may also go on to earn a lot at the box office, especially given its history and pop culture relevance.

What is Coyote vs Acme about?

A live-action/animated hybrid film by David Green, Coyote vs Acme is set to follow Wile E. Coyote, one of the best-known Looney Tunes characters, as he decides to sue the Acme Corporation, which is also from the Looney Tunes universe. The film is based on a 1990 The New Yorker magazine article of the same name, which was penned by Ian Frazier.

The movie's plans date back to August 2018, when Chris McKay was slated to work as the producer. Despite a long time dedicated to planning and preparation, the movie almost saw itself getting shelved in November 2023. Today it was confirmed that it will indeed go to the theatres.

The synopsis for the movie reads:

"After every product made by the Acme Corporation has backfired on Wile E. Coyote in his pursuit of the Road Runner, a down-and-out billboard human attorney represents Wile E. in his lawsuit to sue Acme. A growing friendship between Wile E. Coyote and his lawyer motivates their determination to win the court case, as it pits them against the intimidating boss of Wile E.'s lawyer's former law firm, who now represents Acme."

The star-studded cast of the movie includes John Cena, Will Forte, Lana Condor, P. J. Byrne, Tone Bell, Martha Kelly, and Eric Bauza, who is best known for voicing several famous Looney Tunes characters.

More details about Coyote vs Acme are expected to arrive soon. Stay tuned for updates.

