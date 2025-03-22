"Single-handedly saving Looney Tunes!“ — Fans celebrate as Ketchup Entertainment rescues ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ from Warner Bros

Ketchup Entertainment is reportedly in talks with Warner Bros. to acquire their shelved Looney Tunes film, Coyote vs. Acme. As per Deadline, the studios are "deep in sale negotiations."

Ad

Last year, Ketchup rescued another Looney Tunes film, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie. Now the negotiations for Coyote vs. Acme rights are around the $50 million range. And if everything works out well, fans will get to experience the film sometime in 2026.

After the news broke out, fans took to social media platforms to express their delight, with one X user writing:

"Ketchup Entertainment is single-handedly saving Looney Tunes!"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other users on the social media platform also shared similar views on Ketchup Entertainment's alleged acquisition of Coyote vs. Acme.

"Looks like the Day the Earth Blew Up was a success. Glad to see this happen," mentioned one user on X.

"Warner Bros selling 'Coyote vs ACME'? Hope Ketchup Entertainment does justice to the Looney Tunes legacy!" wrote another user on X.

Ad

"When I had heard about this one I actually wanted to see it. Glad it can still see the light of day hopefully," shared another.

"sounds like ketchup entertainment is the go to place for shelved projects.. might as well throw batgirl in there as well," wrote one.

One fan encouraged others to watch The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie in theaters so the company could continue saving these films.

Ad

"KETCHUP ENTERTAINMENT CONTINUES TO BE THE GOAT WILLING TO TAKE A RISK TO ALLOW PEOPLE TO SEE ART GO PUT YOUR MONEY WHERE YOUR MOUTH IS AND SEE LOONEY TUNES THE DAY THE EARTH BLEW UP IN THEATERS," the user noted.

Though most fans were delighted that they would get to see another Looney Tunes movie on the big screen, many social media users also expressed disappointment over Warner Bros.'s earlier decision to shelve the finished Coyote vs. Acme film.

Ad

"Whats WB's beef with Looney Tunes??? It's like throwing away what made you famous in the first place in the garbage," one netizen wrote.

"But the problem remains that if the film is not promoted too much it will not be seen by anyone and therefore there will not be many people to watch it... in my opinion WB and other companies in the sector must stop rejecting the past and accepting their own legacy..." wrote another.

Ad

About Coyote vs. Acme movie that Ketchup Entertainment is trying to acquire

Ad

Coyote vs. Acme is a comedy-drama film directed by Dave Green from a screenplay by Samy Burch. The primary story is based on an article by Ian Frazier, published in The New Yorker in 1990. The film combines live-action and animation and stars John Cena, Will Forte, Lana Condor, P. J. Byrne, Tone Bell, and Martha Kelly in prominent roles.

Currently, there is no official synopsis of the film. However, according to ScreenRant, the story deals with Wile E. Coyote getting fed up with the faulty ACME-branded gadgets and deciding to sue the company with the help of a human attorney. As the case progresses, Wile E. Coyote and his lawyer begin to form a unique friendship.

Ad

If the Ketchup Entertainment and Warner Bros. $50 million deal gets through, fans can expect to see the film in theaters in 2026, as per IGN.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on the upcoming Looney Tunes films.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback