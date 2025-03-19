“They are doing this film dirty”- Fans are furious as The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie faces short theatre run

Only four days have lapsed since the film The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie was released, on March 14, 2025, as of the writing of this review, and fans of the movie are already enraged. This anger is not in any way related to the movie or its contents but to the movie's limited availability in theatres.

Those who want to see The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie have complained that the movie is not available as abundantly as they would like, noting that some have to travel far to catch it in a theatre. Others have noted that some of the most popular theatres around the state have no screenings of the movie which is shocking given that it has not even been a week since its release.

To express their grievances for the same, they have taken to social media. Michael Ruocco, one of the film's writers took to his social media on March 17, 2025, according to Toon Hive, and revealed that the film will continue to be shown in theatres through the weekend.

In the post, he also urged more people to visit the theatres to watch the film as "word of mouth" and "hype" seems to be working for it. Following this announcement, people have taken to X, formerly Twitter, to share their thoughts on the matter.

"Went to book today but it's only playing at an AMC on the other side of town! They are doing this film dirty! (Don't worry, we'll go to a different cinema, but I was shocked it wasn't in our local)," said one person on the platform.

"Why’s it getting taken out of theaters? Kinda thought it would have maybe a month or two," another person wrote in disbelief.

"They didn’t even advertise this. We’re supposed to be going on Thursday. Me and 3 grandkids," another person said while pointing out how there was no advertisements for the movie.

Others have taken to the platform to discuss the next course of action that would ensure the movie stays in the theatres for long periods.

"You heard it folks, go watch it, NOWWWWWW!!!!!" said one user.

"You heard the people go see this movie so it can still be playing in theaters!!!!" said another user.

"Take children to watch this movie, that worked with Moana 2, Mufasa, the minions, etc..., said yet another user.

What is the new The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie about?

Those who have not yet watched The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie are unlikely to know much about its storyline as a detailed synopsis of the same has not been furnished since the announcement of the film. However, the trailer of the movie suggests that there is an UFO invasion on Earth involved which makes Daffy Duck and Porky Pig liable to save it.

A brief logline for the movie, provided by Ketchup Entertainment, the official US distributor of the movie, also indicates the same, which states:

"Porky Pig and Daffy Duck are Earth's only hope when facing the threat of alien invasion."

Also read: Does The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie have an end-credits scene? Explained.

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie is written by Darrick Bachman, Pete Browngardt, Kevin Costello, Andrew Dickman, David Gemmill, Alex Kirwan, Ryan Kramer, Jason Reicher, Michael Ruocco, Johnny Ryan, and Eddie Trigueros. It is directed by Pete Browngardt.

Those contributing their voices to major characters in The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie include Eric Bauza (Daffy Duck and Porky Pig), Candi Milo (Petunia Pig), and Peter MacNicol (The Invader).

