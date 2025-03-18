Does The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie have an end-credits scene? Explained

Warner Bros. Animation’s The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie was released in the United States on March 14, 2025. It has been running worldwide in theaters since. Peter Browngardt has directed the film and penned the script alongside Darrick Bachman and Kevin Costello. The movie has collected over $3 million worldwide and $1 million in the domestic market, as reported by Box Office Mojo.

The central Looney Tunes characters in the film are Porky Pig and Daffy Duck, accompanied by Petunia Pig. Eric Bauza voices both Porky and Daffy in the film. As the trio embark on an adventure to protect the world, they must figure out first how to save their beloved house bestowed to them by their loving guardian Farmer Jim.

After the duo successfully saves their town, the old Looney Tunes end credits roll. Here the viewers get a glimpse of the possibility of a future sequel.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie. Reader's discretion is advised.

What happens at the end of The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie?

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie begins by introducing the bond between the two protagonists, Daffy Duck and Porky Pig’s guardian Farmer Jim. They indulge in an hour-long journey of funny twists and turns, including references to old Looney Tunes’ style of engaging with their viewers. They finally manage to save the world from an impending asteroid collision.

Petunia Pig, voiced by Candi milo, finds the perfect ingredient that creates a bubblegum with the ultimate flavor. The city thanks them and the group becomes famous. However, in all the chaos of saving the world, the house left to Daffy Duck and Porky Pig by Farmer Jim gets destroyed.

Late Farmer Jim (Fred Tatasciore) appears to them through the clouds and asks them to open the frame with their family photo in it. On doing so, they realize that Farmer Jim had the house insured "in case of, but not limited to, Alien invasions." They are left with a sum of ＄5 million at their disposal.

Mrs.Grecht, voiced by Laraine Newman, is seen gawking at their new mansion. The rest of the gang, including the invader (Peter MacNicol) and Petunia Pig, is also living with the protagonists.

The credits then start rolling for The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie. The viewers are given a final peek with Porky’s classic “ Now that’s all folks.” That’s when Daffy comes in and says:

“Porky wait! That can't be all. We gotta keep this thing open for a sequel.”

With that final note and the characters' beaming smiles, the sound of the cash till can be heard, indicating another Looney Tunes feature film for the future.

Plot of The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie

A still from The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (Image Via YouTube/@wbkids)

In The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, Daffy and Porky find jobs at a bubblegum factory called Goodie Gum while trying to salvage their house left to them by Farmer Jim. They stumble upon an alien's attempt to control the minds of the people by adding a green substance to the gum.

The duo thinks it could be an alien trying to invade the planet. They manage to quash the bubblegum only to realize that the alien invader was trying to protect them all along. Now faced with an impending asteroid on its way to collide with the planet, the gang changes course and uses Petunia's explosive gum, which saves the day.

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie concludes, hinting at the possibility of a future sequel.

