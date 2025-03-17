Did Max remove the entire Looney Tunes cartoons from its platform?

Looney Tunes cartoons have been an iconic series of animated cartoons that have captivated audiences since their inception in 1930. With its lovable characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Porky Pig, Looney Tunes became a major part of American pop culture.

The animated shorts are among the longest-running and most popular series in animation history since they have been released on several platforms over the years. Originally aired on television, the cartoons quickly migrated to streaming platforms; Max was one of the main offerings to highlight these ageless masterpieces.

Recent headlines, however, reveal a notable change in Looney Tunes' availability on Max. Many of the viewers have voiced concerns about whether the streaming service erased all Looney Tune cartoons. Max does not now carry the original Looney Tunes shorts, so marking the end of an era for those who have loved the classics on this platform.

Although the Max library no longer has the whole set of the original cartoons, several spinoffs including Baby Looney Tunes, Tiny Toons Looniversity, and Bugs Bunny Builders still stream.

This action by Warner Bros. Discovery has many people wondering about the motives behind it, particularly given past remarks had reassured viewers that Looney Tunes would stay on the platform.

Possible reasons for Max to remove the entire Looney Tunes cartoons?

Max's removal of the original Looney Tunes shorts may be part of a larger trend after Warner Bros. Discovery bought the platform. According to Vulture, the 255 classic shorts that survived previous removals were also removed, leaving 511 episodes unavailable. Max was supposed to host Looney Tunes cartoons in 2023, but the licensing agreement expired.

Particularly given other Warner Bros. projects like Ben 10 and Scooby-Doo, the elimination of Looney Tunes cartoons has drawn criticism.

According to Deadline, this is part of a fresh strategy whereby the streamer will give adult and family programming top priority. Children's programming, including Looney Tunes and Sesame Street prior to it, performs poorly and is no longer given top importance.

Possible cost-cutting measures behind the move

According to Vulture, after its 2022 merger, Warner Bros. Discovery is cutting costs, which may have led to the removal of Looney Tunes cartoons, including The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie. Instead of Max, an indie distributor named Ketchup Entertainment released the movie, which is now released in theaters.

Apart from removing original shorts, Warner Bros. Discovery shelved other Looney Tunes media including the feature film Coyote vs. Acme.

The future of Looney Tunes content on Max

Some spinoff shows stay on Max even though the original Looney Tunes cartoons are gone. These cover Baby Looney Tunes, New Looney Tunes, and Tiny Toons Looniversity. Furthermore still accessible on Warner Bros. Discovery's other channels, including WB Kids and YouTube channels are some classic titles. However, given the continuous trend of content removal, Max's shows might not stay for very long.

All about Looney Tunes cartoons

Animated shorts comprising a range of characters—mostly Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Porky Pig—make up the Looney Tunes series. Slapstick humor and ridiculous situations dominate these cartoons' plots, which feature characters getting into and out of trouble. Character dynamics and sophisticated humor and physical comedy make Looney Tunes appealing.

Looney Tunes has changed with time, adding contemporary components while still honoring the core of the original shorts. Usually short and self-contained, each cartoon offers a fast dose of entertainment that became a mainstay of TV shows—especially for younger viewers.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Looney Tunes cartoons and similar projects as the year progresses.

