"It’s a story about connection and growth" – Craig Schulz and Erik Wiese on Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical (Exclusive)

After almost forty years, the Peanuts gang returns in Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical. Directed by Erik Wiese and co-written by Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, and Cornelius Uliano, this 40-minute special focuses on summer camp and community. It will stream on Apple TV+ from August 15, 2025.This is the first Peanuts musical in more than thirty years. Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical includes original songs by Emmy- and Broadway-nominated artists Ben Folds, Jeff Morrow, Alan Zachary, and Michael Weiner.The film uses 2D animation that keeps the classic Schulz style with small modern updates. It shows the spirit of summer camp from the first scene to the final campfire. The story is about connection, growth, and the places that shape people. Charlie Brown, Sally, Snoopy, and the rest of the gang share it in a way that feels fresh and familiar.Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical: Why summer camp became the perfect backdrop View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor Schulz, summer camp was the right setting for both the story and its message.“Summer camp came to be because we needed a place to have the story told, and so we got our mission across,” he said.He explained that the story about saving the camp reflects a bigger truth — many things in the world are disappearing and may never return.“We can’t let them disappear.”Sally’s transformation rooted in real experiencesSally’s journey, from feeling uneasy about the outdoors to falling in love with camp, comes from the creative team’s own childhood memories.“I hated everything about summer camp. I slept in a dirty barn, I got stung by yellow jackets, the food wasn’t very good,” Schulz shared, adding a family twist: “My daughter went to summer camp, and she was a summer camp dropout.”Wiese saw himself in Sally’s arc too.“Like Craig, I did not like camp at all. But by the end of it, I actually liked it,” he said. “I was able to hone in that part with Sally.”How music drives the story: Snoopy Presents: A Summer MusicalMusic in Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical is the heart of the story. Erik Wiese shared how he worked closely with the songwriting team, planning each scene and character journey alongside the music.“We talked about where some places there should be music, and where the music should evolve the story,” he said. “With Ben Folds, he would just come up with these lyrics that are so poetic, and it informs what we’re doing. It’s really a back-and-forth conversation.”Schulz said one moment in particular made him certain about the film.“I remember when Erik shows the scene of the campfire night with the starry background… that just absolutely sold me on the ability to make this film.”For Wiese, that same scene is where Sally’s feelings about camp change. By the end, she understands its value — the peace of nature, time away from the city, and the experience of something new.Snoopy also has a key role. Erik Wiese explained that his humor helps the story flow.“Snoopy is that character that allows us to break some of the rules and to be cartoony. He disarms the audience, and then when we get back to Charlie Brown, we punch them with real emotion.”What Charles Schulz might have loved mostWhen thinking about what Charles M. Schulz might have liked in the Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical, Craig said he believed it would be the project’s fresh and creative spirit.“I think that’s when to go out and try something new. That’s what he would have embraced.”The classic charm of the Peanuts, Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical is set to connect with both loyal fans who have loved these characters for years and a whole new generation discovering them for the first time.