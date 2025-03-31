David Zaslav reportedly having "informal" talks with candidates to replace Warner Bros. heads

As per the latest report from Bloomberg, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav is now meeting with potential candidates to replace the heads of the film studio. This comes after some of the WB movies, including some anticipated titles like Joker: Folie à Deux and Mickey 17, failed to impress at the box office.

The reports are still conflicting as Warner Bros. Discovery spokesperson Robert Gibbs told reportedly Bloomberg that the "rumor" of a leadership change at WB is "not accurate."

If the reports happen to be true, Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy may be on their way to the exit. They started as the heads of the film division back in 2022 and delivered many high-profile deals during their tenure. Moreover, some big projects also took place while Adby and De Luca were at the head of the table.

Minecraft is among the latest big projects to come from Warner Brothers this year. It is set to be released theatrically on April 4, 2025.

The talks of replacing Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy are still in the early stages and are "informal" in nature, as per several media publications. This means that there is no guarantee that Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy will not continue till the end of their contracts at WB.

Warner Bros. continues to struggle despite the leadership of Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy

Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav is reportedly hosting informal talks (Image via Getty)

Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy were signed into Warner Bros. in 2022 amidst the studio's struggle to turn up good box office numbers. The duo previously ran the movie division of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.

WB was looking to the guidance of De Luca and Abdy to restore WB to its best days, but the struggles with the studio have continued well into 2025 with some big box office failures and some unexpected turnarounds in some anticipated projects.

However, rumors suggest that the failure of Joker: Folie à Deux is the primary reason the studio is considering a new direction. The Todd Phillips movie failed to impress critically and commercially, becoming one of the biggest flops of 2024. The film earned $207.5 million worldwide and was panned by most critics.

De Luca and Abdy also have some significant achievements as the head of the film division. They have signed deals with big stars like Tom Cruise and Margot Robbie during their tenure. Many other big projects, including Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, and an untitled film starring Cruise, are also on the way.

If the rumors of this leadership change at Warner Bros. are true, we will hear more about it soon. Stay tuned for more updates.

