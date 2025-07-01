‘Days of Thunder’ co-producer addresses sequel rumors involving Tom Cruise

Ahead of the release of F1 starring Brad Pitt, the film's producer Jimmy Bruckheimer has confirmed rumours of a sequel to Tom Cruise's Days of Thunder. The NASCAR-based film was released in 1990 and went on to become a cult favourite among racing fans.

Ad

Much like the F1 movie, Days of Thunder was shot at actual NASCAR events, where drivers like Greg Sacks and Bobby Hamilton drove camera-equipped cars. These cars followed strict rules laid down by NASCAR and had to stay at the rear of the field, ensuring that they didn't interfere with the actual on-track racing.

On the story front, the characters were loosely based on real-life NASCAR drivers Dale Earnhardt and Rusty Wallace. With the buzz surrounding F1, talks have emerged about a potential sequel to Days of Thunder, and Bruckheimer seemingly confirmed it in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on June 16, 2025.

Ad

Trending

There's always new technologies, new ways to do things and see things. Tom (Cruise) is a great individual. (He) comes up with phenomenal ideas. We'll have something really exciting for an audience once we pull it together," he said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Previously, NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon revealed his interactions with Tom Cruise and confirmed that the project was indeed moving forward. With Bruckheimer's statement, fans can eagerly wait for yet another NASCAR film hitting the silver screen.

F1 movie director reflects on Tom Cruise's potential behind the wheel

F1 movie director Joseph Krasinski recently reflected on an alternate version of the film with Tom Cruise in the lead, instead of Brad Pitt. He acknowledged the actor's driving skills but admitted that his fearless approach might have made it nerve-wracking.

Ad

In a promotional interview with GQ, Krasinski compared directing the two actors.

“Tom always pushes it to the limit, but at the same time is super capable and very skilled. They both have the natural talent for driving. But yeah, I could see Tom maybe scaring us a little bit more,” he said.

He also hinted at a possible reunion with Cruise's Top Gun franchise.

Ad

"I think we've found a way to do it, not only in the scale of what we're proposing, but the idea itself of the story we're telling....there's still more story to tell for him. There's one last ride. So we're working on it now," he added.

Tom Cruise is coming off the heels of a successful final venture with Mission Immpossible: Dead Reckoning. He was last seen attending the red carpet premiere of F1 along with Brad Pitt. Formula One's official social media handle shared a clip of the surprise appearance. The film is produced by Apple TV in collaboration with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.