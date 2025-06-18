Days of Thunder 2 is raising speculations and anticipation among fans, as the 1990 NASCAR-based film starring Tom Cruise is expected to return for a sequel. With more details awaited, a recent disclosure by NASCAR star Jeff Gordon provides a major update on the plans for the sequel.

As reported by Road and Track, Jeff Gordon opened up about the rumors and shared that the Mission: Impossible star himself told him that Days of Thunder 2 is happening.

Several updates from Jeff, Tom, and Jerry Bruckheimer (producer of Days of Thunder) have further ascertained that a sequel might be on the way.

Jeff Gordon spills the details about Days of Thunder 2

Jeff Gordon gives a major update about Days of Thunder 2 (Image via Getty)

In a recent article by Road and Track dated June 16, 2025, former NASCAR racer and vice president of Hendrick Motorsports, Jeff Gordon, spoke about his close friend Tom Cruise's plans for the sequel. Citing the actor's words, he stated:

"I mean, all I can say is ... I've known Tom [Cruise] for many years, and was on set this past year for Mission: Impossible, and then I went to the premiere. And the first word out of his mouth is, 'We're doing it. We're doing Days of Thunder 2.' "

Talking about his enthusiasm for the project, he further said:

"I'm all for it. Rick Hendrick is all for it," Gordon said. "Hendrick Motorsports played a big role in the first Days of Thunder, and we'd love to do the same in this one.”

Days of Thunder had a significant impact on the rise in popularity of NASCAR in the 1990s. Predicting that the sequel will bring similar results for the racing sport, Jeff mentioned:

"Again, you look at things that can help grow the sport. Look what Days of Thunder did for NASCAR in the '90s," he said. "I think it could very easily do the same if we were able to do this again.”

Tom Cruise, the lead from the first film, and Jerry Bruckheimer, the producer of Days of Thunder, shared plans for the movie previously.

Tom Cruise and Jerry Bruckheimer give updates on Days of Thunder 2

Tom Cruise has hinted at the making of Days of Thunder 2 (Image via Getty)

Through interviews in the recent past, actor Tom Cruise and producer Jerry Bruckheimer have dropped hints of a potential Days of Thunder 2 remake.

With several hit films like the Mission: Impossible series, Top Gun, Top Gun: Maverick (2022), Jerry Maguire (1996), and more, Tom Cruise's films are a highly anticipated affair among his fans. It was first reported in November 2024 that the actor is in talks with Paramount for a possible sequel to Days of Thunder.

With the rumors of the sequel circulating online, the actor spoke to Australia's Today on May 15, 2025, and said:

"We're thinking and we're talking about many different stories, and thinking about what could we do and what's possible. It took me 35 years to, you know, figure out Top Gun: Maverick. So, all of these things we're working on, you know, we're discussing Days of Thunder and Top Gun: Maverick."

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight on June 16, 2025, Jerry Bruckheimer spoke about the NASCAR film sequel with Tom Cruise and what could be expected in the upcoming film. He elaborated:

"There's always new technology. There's always new way to do things and to see things, and Tom is such a great individual, (he) comes up with phenomenal ideas. So, we'll have something really exciting for the audience once we pull it together."

All these details from the team of Days of Thunder raise the anticipation for the sequel. However, official confirmation is yet to come from the producers or others involved.

