Deadpool & Wolverine domestic box office collection predicts to break Deadpool's $132 million record 

Marvel's new addition to the universe film Deadpool & Wolverine is going to hit the big screens on July 26, 2024.

Directed by Shawn Levy, the movie is expected to hit the box office like a storm. Fans are eager to watch the superheroes reunite after decades. The last time Deadpool and Wolverine were together was in the 2009 movie X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine will serve as a sequel to Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018). Bring a R-rated film, Deadpool collected $132 million in February 2016, at the domestic box office. Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to collect even more, given the hype created by the franchise,

With Ryan Reynolds and Jackman on board, Deadpool and Wolverine can be the next breakthrough for MCU and even help the franchise recover whatever they lost in The Marvels (2023), which against a budget of $219.8 million collected just a mere $206.1 million at the box office.

(All the budget details are stated as per IMDb)

Deadpool & Wolverine domestic box office collection: How much to expect?

A still of Deadool from the upcoming MCU movie's trailer (Image by Marvel Entertainment)

Deadpool (2016) had a worldwide box office collection of $782.8 million against a budget of $58 million. It holds a record of being the only R-mated movie that had a domestic box office opening of $ 132.4 million. Its sequel Deadpool 2 (2018), became the second R-rated movie with a domestic box office opening of $132.4 million and a worldwide collection of $786 million against a budget of $110 million.

If this pattern continues, Deadpool and Wolverine can collect more than $800 million, which will make it the first Marvel film to reach the $800 million mark.

Everything we know so far about the upcoming MCU release

Hugh Jackman stars as Wolverine in the upcoming MCU film (Image by Marvel Entertainment/Youtube)

In Deadpool & Wolverine, fans will see both the titular superheroes back in the MCU. Not much about the plot has been revealed to date, but from what we know, Wolverine will be seen in his yellow suit and Deadpool in his original red avatar.

Wolverine will be shown healing from wounds in the movie. Later on, he will cross paths with Deadpool, and then both the titular superheroes will be seen working together to eliminate a common enemy.

The synopsis of the film as per Rotten Tomatoes reads as -

"Deadpool's peaceful existence comes crashing down when the Time Variance Authority recruits him to help safeguard the multiverse."

The film will star Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, Leslie Uggams as Blind AI, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, and Emma Corrin as Casandra Nova among many others.

Deadpool & Wolverine is coming to your nearest theatres on July 26.