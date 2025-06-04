Demi Moore says her psychic best friend predicted her “miracle moment": She’s the "greatest gift" in my life

Months after The Substance became an Academy Award Winner and Demi Moore became an Oscar-nominated actress, she opened up about how her psychic best friend was instrumental in such a "miracle" moment. In her acceptance speech during the Golden Globes 2025 in January, where she won Best Actress, she said that it was the first time she had won anything in acting after 45 years.

It may have been a surprising moment, especially because she had previously thought about quitting show business, but one woman knew that success was coming for the actress. It was her old and dear friend, Hollywood's psychic Laura Day. During the launch party of Day's book, The Prism: Seven Steps to Heal Your Past and Transform Your Future, Demi Moore told Hello! about their friendship:

"I've met many who have gifts of this nature, but there are none who have the precision that Laura has. My greatest gift is the closeness of our friendship and the second is the encouragement she gives me in trusting myself."

Moore credits her friend for helping her "clarify" whenever she becomes uncertain about things. Meanwhile, in Day's latest book, per Hello!, she called Demi Moore's acceptance in playing the lead role in The Substance a "miracle moment," further saying that such a thing "does take a moment," a 'tiny change" or a "little bit of help," but one will find that their "entire life changes" because of it.

Demi Moore leads in the upcoming alien abduction movie Strange Arrivals

After bagging five Academy Award nominations for body horror, The Substance, Demi Moore starred as Cami Miller in the Paramount+ TV series Landman, which aired from November 2024 to January 2025. But besides returning to the role in the upcoming Landman season 2, which was confirmed to have started filming early in April, Moore has another project on her roster.

She's teaming up with fellow Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo for a new film called Strange Arrivals. Per the movie's IMDb page, the project will be about a couple who experience an alien abduction case while they are on their honeymoon. There are no other confirmed cast members other than Demi Moore and Colman Domingo yet.

Stamped from the Beginning filmmaker Roger Ross Williams is set to direct the movie for See-Saw Film based on the podcast from Toby Ball and adapted for the screen by The Wife screenwriter Jane Anderson. Williams said in a statement on the movie, per Deadline, that working with actors like Demi Moore and Colman Domingo, who are "at the top of their craft," is a "dream." He further said:

"Demi and Colman coming together for the first time to bring Jane Anderson's beautiful script that illuminates the human condition to life, will be magic."

According to Deadline, Strange Arrivals is based on the true-to-life story of the interracial couple Betty and Barney Hill, who went on a honeymoon in Niagara Falls in 1961. They reportedly became the first reported case of alien abduction, with the story earning them celebrity status. The movie aims to tell the story of what really happened with the couple that night.

Per IMDb, Demi Moore's movie Strange Arrivals is currently in pre-production, and there is no confirmed release date yet.

