7 Colman Domingo movies and shows to watch if you liked him in The Four Seasons

Colman Domingo is an American actor, playwright, and director. He entered acting through theatre and has been nominated at the Tony Awards for his role of Mr. Bones in the Broadway musical, The Scottsboro Boys.

The actor began working in shows like Fear the Walking Dead and Euphoria and won an Emmy Award for his role in the latter show. Domingo moved over to films and has given impressive performances in movies like Rustin, Sing Sing—both of which garnered him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor, The Color Purple, and more.

Domingo is noted for his ability to give searing performances and employ empathy in his roles. He recently worked in the show, The Four Seasons.

Euphoria, Rustin, and other movies and shows featuring Colman Domingo

1) The Big Gay Sketch Show

Colman Domingo was in the show. Source: Getty

Created by Rosie O’Donnell and starring Julie Goldman, Colman Domingo, and others, this LGBT-themed sketch comedy show aired for three seasons. It is one of those shows that Domingo participated in, early on in his career. The show features comedy sketches with gay themes and Domingo is a part of the main cast.

Domingo joined the show in the second season and quickly made a mark. His impersonations of Maya Angelou were witty and humorous. The series showcased Domingo’s talent in the comedy and sketch genre. The actor gave an impressive performance whenever he played a role.

2) Fear the Walking Dead

Still from the show (Image via The Walking Dead)

A spin-off to The Walking Dead, this post-apocalyptic horror drama features Kim Dickens, Colman Domingo, and others. The show has 8 seasons and the first three serve as a prequel where a family begins to experience the start of the zombie apocalypse. The next seasons take over the plot from the original show.

The series was one of the first shows to provide wider acclaim to Colman Domingo. He plays the role of Victor Strand in the show and gives an impressive and gritty performance. Domingo appears in the show from the second season onwards and his character Victor, is a conman-turned businessman. Domingo delivers a smart and clever performance.

3) Euphoria

Still from the show (Image via Rotten Tomatoes TV)

Starring Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and others, this teen drama series is created by Sam Levinson and is based on an Israeli miniseries. The show focuses on the complicated lives of a group of high school students and the protagonist is Rue Bennett (Zendaya). Rue is a teenage drug addict who is struggling to stay sober after rehab and is trying to find her identity.

The show is a viral hit and is noted for its cinematography, performances, and subject matter. Colman Domingo plays the role of Ali Muhammed, who is a recovering addict. The actor has a recurring role in the series and his character is important as Ali becomes a guide to Rue and becomes his sponsor. Once again, Domingo proves that he can handle complex roles that need empathy and grace. He even won an Emmy Award for his role.

4) Sing Sing

Still from the movie (Image via A24)

Directed by Greg Kwedar and starring Colman Domingo, Paul Raci, and others, this prison drama movie is based on real-life incidents. It is Domingo’s second role after Rustin, which garnered him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. The film revolves around the real-life Rehabilitation Through the Arts program at the Sing Sing prison. The movie focuses on a group of incarcerated men who create a theatrical stage show with the help of the program.

The movie was warmly received, especially Domingo’s performance was praised. The actor plays John “Divine G” Whitfield, who is an inmate at the center and finds purpose and redemption through the stage play. The actor gives a career-defining performance as he emotes the complex emotions of his character. Domingo delivers a reflective and emotional portrayal.

5) Rustin

Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Starring Chris Rock, Colman Domingo, and others, this biographical drama is directed by George C Wolfe. The movie focuses on the life of civil rights activist Bayard Rustin (Domingo). Rustin helped Martin Luther King Jr. organize the 1963 march in Washington. The movie was a hit and Domingo’s impressive performance landed him nominations for Best Actor at the Oscars, Golden Globes, and others.

Colman Domingo delivers a breakthrough performance as Rustin and embodies the discipline and grit of his character. The actor delivers an earnest performance in a movie that is influential and important to the history of Black culture. Domingo therefore showcased his acting prowess in this role.

6) Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Directed by George C Wolfe and starring Viola Davis, Colman Domingo, and others, this drama movie is based on a 1982 play by August Wilson. The movie is based on the life of Ma Rainey, who was an iconic blues singer. Davis plays Rainey and the movie focuses on a turbulent recording session in the 1920s.

The movie was nominated at multiple awards and was critically acclaimed for its depiction of Black cultural history. While Domingo has a supporting role, he still makes an impression. The actor plays Cutler, who is a member of the Seasoned George Jazz Band, led by Rainey. Domingo gives a spirited and energetic performance and his character lends a helping hand to Rainey in the movie.

7) Candyman

Still from the movie (Image via Universal Pictures)

Starring Colman Domingo, Teyonah Parris, and others, this horror movie is a sequel to the 1992 movie of the same name. The film is a part of the Candyman film franchise and is based on the short story by Clive Barker. Directed by Nia DaCosta, the movie is about an artist, Anthony, who wants to explore the legend of the hook-handed Candyman killer.

However, during his unraveling, he begins to lose his own sanity and unleashes a wave of violence. The movie received positive reviews and Colman Domingo gave a dedicated performance as William “Billy” Burke, who is a native of Cabrini-Green. He embodies the character and gives off an ominous vibe as he shockingly turns into an antagonist who wants to resurrect the Candyman. The movie has themes of systemic oppression against Black people in America and is a sinister watch.

Colman Domingo’s other movies include If Beale Street Could Talk, Lincoln, Zola, and others.

