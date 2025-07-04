Did ‘Sinners’ really use costumes from Marvel’s scrapped ‘Blade’ reboot?

Ryan Coogler's vampire thriller Sinners unknowingly gave a sneak peek of Marvel's Blade reboot. According to producer Sev Ohanian, Sinners bought and used the costumes that were originally for Blade, which ultimately never began shooting. In an interview with ScreenCrush, published on July 4, 2025, the producer discussed making the thriller and how they came across the costumes.

He said that the film's costume designer, Ruth Carter, was working on the Blade reboot. And when its production hit a roadblock, she was left with "a warehouse full of period-appropriate clothes." Since Sinners and Marvel's Blade are supposedly set in the same era, Coogler said:

"It was like, 'Yo, we got to shoot this movie like tomorrow.' And Marvel was generous enough and kind enough to let us basically purchase it at price."

The lead actors in the vampire thriller had their original costumes, but Ohanian said that plenty of the background actors repurposed the Blade costumes they purchased from Marvel. Beyond their similar time setting, both projects also share another common element—they feature vampires.

However, while Sinners debuted in April 2025 to become a box office hit, grossing over $364 million worldwide, Marvel's Blade has yet to begin filming. The project has been in production limbo since it was announced in 2019.

Despite this, two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali told Variety in June that he remains ready to play the titular vampire slayer whenever Marvel decides to move forward with Blade.

Is there going to be a Sinners sequel?

When Ryan Coogler's vampire thriller premiered in movie theaters worldwide on April 18, 2025, it performed strongly at the box office. According to Forbes, it set the record as the highest-grossing original film since the 2019 pandemic, with its $48 million set at the domestic box office during its opening weekend.

Box Office Mojo also lists the vampire thriller at No.8 in the 2025 Worldwide Box Office after earning over $364 million nationwide. Moreover, the ratings for the Sinners on Rotten Tomatoes are exceptional. It is certified fresh with a 97% score from critics from over 370 reviews and a 96% score from audiences. With the film's success, many are eager to know if there's going to be a sequel.

While fans would want a part two, Ryan Coogler isn't closing any doors, but he admitted that the film was always intended as a standalone project. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published on June 24, 2025, the filmmaker said:

"It's tough to say now. I mean, it was always intended to be a full meal of a movie. You never want to close the door on anything, but it was actually a break from franchise filmmaking for me. So I wanted to make something that was complete and let audiences take it."

He shared a similar sentiment during an interview with Ebony Magazine in April, that he "never thinks about" a sequel. He said that he's been doing franchise films for a while, and Sinners was supposedly a project to get away from all that.

After weeks of box office success, Sinners is now available for streaming on Max.

