Did ‘War of the Worlds’ debut to 0% Rotten Tomatoes score? Ice Cube speculates on why his project received negative reviews from critics and viewers

The release of War of the Worlds (2025), a new adaptation of H.G. Wells’ classic alien invasion novel, sparked buzz among film critics and social media. Directed by Rich Lee, the movie premiered on July 30, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. With Ice Cube in the lead role, the movie aims to reimagine a story that has inspired adaptations for over a century.

However, the project did not receive a warm reception. War of the Worlds premiered with a 0% Rotten Tomatoes rating, indicating all early critic reviews were negative. Reports from sources like India Times and Forbes confirmed the film had a rough start.

The reaction was quick and intense, with critics and viewers stunned that a high-profile project featuring a household name like Ice Cube could fall so flat. While some movies have faced universal criticism, a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes is rare, especially for a streaming film with known actors.

Ice Cube reflects on the pandemic-era production of War of the Worlds

In a stream with Kai Cenat on September 12, 2025, Ice Cube shared some insights into the unusual production process of War of the Worlds. He mentioned that the movie was filmed during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, with strict safety protocols forcing the actors and crew to use unconventional methods.

“We shot it in 15 days, and it was during the pandemic. So the director wasn’t in there. None of the actors was in there. This was the only way we could really shoot the movie,” Cube recalled.

Cube explained that those restrictions were an additional setback in post-production. The movie was initially pitched to Universal before changing hands, and its unconventional structure was one of the reasons it took so long to hit the screen.

“All the footage is from real surveillance cameras all around the world. So they had to build all that and then collect and edit the footage,” he claimed.

On August 5, 2025, Ice Cube's son, actor O’Shea Jackson Jr., also publicly stated that the film did not receive the recognition it deserved because of its lengthy shelf life and outdated production style.

“Shot during the pandemic. Released 5 years later,” he said in a tweet.

About War of the Worlds

Ice Cube in the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

War of the Worlds premiered on Amazon Prime Video on July 30, 2025, following a viral trailer campaign that boosted excitement around the project. The movie is a reinterpretation of H.G. Wells' classic novel, given a modern twist that brings the alien invasion directly to computer screens, phone calls, and surveillance feeds.

The film follows William Radford (Ice Cube), a computer security analyst, as he deals with the destruction of communication systems and growing panic when alien bodies land on Earth. Along with him, characters played by Eva Longoria, Iman Benson, Henry Hunter Hall, Clark Gregg, and Devon Bostick work to survive as society begins to fall apart under the pressure of the invasion.

