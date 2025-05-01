“Emo Bruce Wayne era loading”- Netizens react as ‘The Batman Part II’ director Matt Reeves reveals The Weeknd’s 'Call Out My Name' inspired the movie 

The Batman Part II director Matt Reeves has revealed that the new movie is inspired by The Weeknd's Call Out My Name song. Fans online have now reacted to this statement, speculating what it might mean for the characters.

Ad

In an interview with Indie Wire, published on April 18, 2025, Reeves said:

“The Weeknd’s ‘Call Out My Name’ was a big inspiration for what Bruce is dealing with when we see him again.”

He had previously shared in an interview with IGN that Bruce Wayne will be heartbroken at the start of The Batman Part II.

Also Read: Matt Reeves talks about The Batman 2 story – More Mystery and Deep Corruption

Ad

Trending

Fans on X reacted to this news, as some pointed out that we'll see an emotional Bruce in the movie. One user wrote:

"The Weeknd inspiring Batman? That’s the darkest twist yet — emo Bruce Wayne era loading with "Call Out My Name" on repeat."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"call out my name is such a batman vibe now that I think about it," another user wrote.

"I always knew I loved Matt Reeves," one user commented.

Another user pointed out that The Batman featured Nirvana's Something In The Way song, writing:

"From Nirvana to The Weeknd? Lets f**kin go Matt Reeves"

Another user tweeted:

"Yeah and people thought the film was cancelled hahahahahaha. Bro Matt Reeves is COOKING. Reeves has incredible taste in music and this is perfect if you listen to the lyrics on c Call Out My Name it fits perfectly. I'm so ready for this man!!!"

Ad

The Batman Part II is currently slated to release in October 2027.

Also Read: "That's cold and dark and sinister" — When Tom Hardy opened up about how hard it was to create iconic voices for Venom and Bane

The Weeknd reacts to Matt Reeves' saying his song inspired 'The Batman Part II'

On April 30, 2025, The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) shared a clip from an IndieWire interview on Instagram where director Matt Reeves said Call My Name inspired the new Batman movie. He added an eye, a broken heart, and bat emojis to the post. The Weeknd released Call My Name in 2018 as part of his Dear Melancholy EP. It was a major hit, reaching No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, and its music video featured bats several times.

Ad

The Weeknd also shared a snippet from the video on his Instagram story, featuring himself and a cauldron of bats. He wrote:

“lemme know if ya’ll want that seal moment”

The Weeknd's stories regarding The Batman Part II (Image credits: Instagram/@theweeknd)

This was in reference to British musician Seal's song Kiss From a Rose, released in 1994. The director of Batman Forever, Joel Schumacher, picked that song for a love scene between Val Kilmer and Nicole Kidman's characters in the movie. They included it in the end credits and the film's official soundtrack.

Ad

This made the song famous, and it even reached No. 1 on the Hot 100 and won three Grammy awards.

Also Read: “I was like… ‘I’m Batman?'”— When Robert Pattinson’s witty comeback to a Twilight fan left everyone laughing

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More