Fact Check: Is Vin Diesel an Eagle Scout? Viral post about the actor pulling $1 million annual donation debunked 

Claims of actor Vin Diesel pulling a one-million-dollar annual donation to the Boy Scouts of America have spread like wildfire across social media platforms. This comes after the historic committee announced they would rebrand as Scouting America. Despite many resharing the news across the internet, it is worth noting that Vin Diesel is not an Eagle Scout.

Facebook account VibeVerse was one of the many who took to the social networking site on May 12 to share a post that read:

“Eagle Scout Vin Diesel Pulls $1 Million Annual Donation to the Scouts: It’s No Longer the Organization I Know and Love”

Facebook account USA Patriotism also shared a website link to the same announcement, which took one to the ntusnews.boonovel.com website. Their article read:

“Diesel’s departure, catalyzed by what he perceives as a departure form the fundamental values that once defined the Boy Scouts, serves as a poignant reminder of the delicate balance between tradition and evolution. For many, the Boy Scouts represented more than just an extracurricular activity- it was a transformative experience that shaped character, instilled values, and fostered lifelong friendships.

"Diesel himself attests to this sentiment, declaring, “The Boy Scouts saved my life. I might not be the man I am today without them.”

Despite all the claims that Vin Diesel is a former Boy Scout, all reports are false.

Vin Diesel was not part of the Boy Scouts

The rumor that Vin Diesel was part of the Boy Scouts and pulled the hefty donation originated from a May 9 America’s Last Line of Defense post. If one visits their official Facebook page, they can read the intro, which reveals that the page posts only satirical content attempting to troll its viewers.

The Facebook page also includes the official link to their website, where they have revealed that they are a subsidiary of the Dunning-Kruger-Times that posts “parody, satire, and tomfoolery, or as Snopes called it before they lost their war on satire: Junk News.”

Expand Tweet

They have also assured readers that all the news they upload online is purely fictional. Hence, it is safe to say that the claims of Vin Diesel being a member of the Boy Scouts and pulling a lump sum of money from the organization are far from the truth.

Furthermore, no established news outlet has reported about the Fast & Furious star, which only solidifies that claims of him being part of the committee and being a donor are fictitious.

The fake news comes at a time when the Boy Scouts are rebranding as Scouting America, 114 years after the Boy Scouts of America were formed. The organization claimed that they were doing so to be more “inclusive” of “today’s culture.” They went on to add that they wanted to include children who identified as transgender and girls in the program. Hence, they deemed the rebranding was the right fit.

The rebranding also comes after the Boy Scouts faced accusations of s*xual abuse and declining memberships. Addressing the shift, Roger Krone, the CEO and President of the organization, said:

“It sends this really strong message to everyone in America that they can come to this programme, they can bring their authentic self, they can be who they are and they will be welcomed here.”

The change will take effect in February 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback