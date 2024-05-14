Fact Check: Did Chuck Norris resign as Honorary Scout Master from The Boy Scouts? Viral post debunked 

A recent social media post that claimed martial artist and actor Chuck Norris resigned as an Honorary Scoutmaster from The Boy Scouts of America, has sparked a frenzy online.

The viral claim appeared on the VibeVerse Facebook page on Saturday, May 11, and contained an image of the 84-year-old Chuck Norris, alongside the text:

“Chuck Norris Resigns as an Honorary Scout Master After 35 Years: I’m Not Sure What They Represent Anymore.”

However, the rumor is false. As per Snopes, it was meant as a satire, and Chuck Norris did not quit his post as an Honorary Scoutmaster of the Boy Scouts of America, nor did he make the above-mentioned statement.

Notably, the first comment under the VibeVerse Facebook post contained a link to an out-of-context article on amazing.drinkfood.info and had the headline, “Top 10 Famous People Who Served in Military – Top 10 Famous People Who Served in Military.”

Chuck Norris’ rumored departure as Honorary Scoutmaster from Boy Scouts of America is unfounded

Chuck Norris, whose real name is Carlos Ray Norris, is a martial arts specialist, trainer, and actor with a black belt in Tang Soo Do, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and judo. He is renowned for founding his own martial arts discipline, Chun Kuk Do. He has also been an action star in several films, including The Expendables 2, Sidekicks, Forest Warrior, Code of Silence, and An Eye for an Eye, among others.

The latest rumor surrounding him first emerged earlier this month on the America’s Last Line of Defense page on Facebook. The May 9 post contained a similar image as that of the VibeVerse post, along with a caption that read:

“For 35 years, Chuck Norris has taken one Boy Scout Troop on a wilderness adventure for two weeks over the summer. Scouts from across the nation compete in physical challenges and fundraisers to win the coveted prize. This year, he's stepping aside.”

However, as per the description of the page, it is a satire/parody network meant for entertainment purposes only, and "nothing on this page is real," meaning that the viral claim is false.

It is important to note that a similar rumor surrounding Vin Diesel allegedly withdrawing a $1 million contribution to the Boy Scouts of America also originated on America’s Last Line of Defense Facebook page on May 9.

It contained a picture of the Fast & Furious star alongside a boy scout, with the text, “Eagle Scout Vin Diesel Pulls $1 Million Annual Donation to the Scouts: It’s No Longer The Organization I Know and Love.” The post was captioned:

“He won’t be the last big donor to pull funding. ‘The Boy Scouts saved my life,’ Diesel said. ‘I might not be the man I am today without them. I can’t support their new ideals.’ Neither can we, Vin.”

Expand Tweet

While both the Chuck Norris and the Vin Diesel rumors turned out to be fake, they may have been influenced by the recent news of the organization’s name change.

On May 7, President and Chief Executive Officer Roger Krone announced that Boy Scouts of America will be renamed Scouting America, to be officially implemented in 2025. According to the Associated Press, the move was part of the foundation’s effort to prioritize inclusivity amid abuse allegations and bankruptcy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback